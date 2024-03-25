The UK spends more on housing and gets the least value from it than any other developed country | uk news





Brits aren't the only ones complaining about the condition and prices of housing in their country, but we have the best justification for doing so.

Finland is the only country in the OECDi that spends more on housing than British workers as a percentage of total expenditure.

And after adjusting for quality in terms of size, age and proximity to jobs, the UK was found to have higher housing costs than any other developed country.

Observers of Friends have often observed that Monica Geller's apartment is unrealistically large for someone at that stage of her career living in the middle of New York, but the data suggests that criticism may be skewed by our low British standards.

People living in central New York City also enjoy more floor space than the average Briton, with almost a quarter more space than Londoners.

On average, the UK has smaller homes than Germany, Denmark, France, Taiwan and Japan (although Japan has historically been comfortable with smaller homes, it has recently surpassed the UK).

No EU country has an older housing stock than the UK. Currently, almost four in ten British homes were built before the end of the Second World War.

This is double the rate in the Netherlands and almost four times that in Finland, the only country that spends more on housing overall than the UK.

Partly as a direct result, British homes are also performing poorly in terms of energy efficiency, and are also likely to be damp, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Britons have longer commute times than the EU average, so our expensive, small, old and low-quality homes are not even conveniently located.

Naturally, then, we are not in the habit of buying more homes than we need. In Europe, only Ireland and Germany have lower second home ownership rates than the UK.

Austria and Canada, which overall have similar spending levels to the UK, buy almost a quarter more homes than Britons.

What are the political parties' positions on housing policy?

The government introduced the Tenants (Reform) Bill in 2019, which sets out plans to strengthen tenants' rights, ban “no-fault” evictions and set decent housing standards for the private sector (including minimum standards for social housing). already exists to set it up). ).

But nearly five years later, it has still failed to pass Congress, and it's unclear when it will return.

Labor has proposed a “tenant's charter” that would also ban “no-fault” evictions and include things like the right for tenants to keep pets and make reasonable changes to their property. It would also introduce a four-month notice period for landlords and end automatic evictions for rent arrears.

Sir Keir Starmer also said he would restore the target of building 300,000 homes a year under a Labor government.

This was a pledge in the 2019 Conservative manifesto but was never met and has since been downgraded to a 'recommendation' rather than a target by Housing Secretary Michael Gove. There are also various “recommendations” for more social housing, again downgraded from targets that were not met.

Rishi Sunak said Tory members, activists and MPs had expressed “no support” for “a set of nationally imposed top-down targets… telling them what to do”.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:33 Inside Britain's housing crisis

But Lee Rowley, Mr Gove's current housing minister and the 16th Conservative housing minister since 2010, publicly disagreed with his party's position in February.

He told Sky News presenter Kay Burley: “We have to have a goal. Without a goal there is no way. [to make progress].”

Read more:

Both parties have said they plan to help first-time buyers, with the Conservatives expanding Help to Buy, a policy that lends money to first-time buyers to help them buy affordable new-build homes with a deposit of just 5%.

But critics say the policy could further inflate property prices, effectively offsetting the subsidies. The scheme ended in England in October 2022 but is still running in Wales.

Labor has said it would give first-time buyers a “first priority” on new home purchases over existing homeowners. The mechanisms of how it actually does so have not been fully explained.

Both parties have plans to abolish rent-to-own (except for apartments), limit short-term and vacation rentals and improve energy efficiency in homes.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the button below to enable Spreaker cookies or modify your preferences to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts.

“The UK’s housing crisis is likely to be a big topic in the election campaign,” said Adam Corlett, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation. “This is because political parties are discussing how to resolve the issue,” he said. .

“The UK is clearly one of many countries in a housing crisis and it can be difficult to separate the rhetoric from reality. But when you look at housing costs, floor space and wider quality issues, the UK's expensive, cramped and aging housing stock is among the worst of any developed economy. Provides contrast value.

“The UK’s housing crisis has been going on for decades, and with successive governments failing to build enough new homes and modernize existing stock, it’s time for things to change.”

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

methodology

Research from the Resolution Foundation considers both “actual” and “imputed” rents. This is an estimate of what a homeowner would pay if they rented their home on the open market.

This makes international comparisons easier as countries have different balances of types of tenure – private rent, social rent, mortgage ownership or outright ownership.

For example, in Italy 61% of homes are fully owned compared to 36% in the UK and 9% in the Netherlands.

The bill examines what people would pay if every household in each country was exposed to the housing market in the same way.

The Data and Forensics team is a multi-skilled department dedicated to delivering transparent journalism on Sky News. We collect, analyze, and visualize data to tell data-driven stories. We combine traditional reporting techniques with advanced analysis of satellite imagery, social media and other open source information. Through multimedia storytelling, we aim to better explain the world while showing how journalism is done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-spends-more-on-housing-than-almost-any-other-developed-country-and-gets-the-least-value-from-it-too-13099925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos