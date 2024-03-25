UK slow to hold China accountable for cyberattacks on lawmakers and voters | cyber war





The British government is responding too slowly to Chinese cyberattacks, the head of an international group of lawmakers focused on the issue has said ahead of expected new British sanctions against China.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to announce sanctions in the House of Commons on Monday following cyberattacks on British MPs and their colleagues and targeting the Electoral Commission, where Beijing is said to have accessed personal information. Details of approximately 40 million voters.

Three lawmakers and one fellow lawmaker who appear to have been the victims of a hacking attempt are scheduled to hold a separate press conference after receiving a briefing from the head of the British Parliament's security department.

Conservative MPs Iain Duncan Smith and Tim Loughton, SNP MP Stewart McDonald and crossbench colleague David Alton are all members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China (IPAC). 24 people from England.

Luke de Pulford, Ipac's managing director, said on Monday he was surprised it had taken British ministers so long to respond. Especially considering that the Election Commission hack was first detected in 2022.

The fact that the cyberattack occurred in 2021 and that China is currently only linked to it means the government has been somewhat reluctant to say that China actually carried out this attack, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He said China generally seemed reluctant to hold it accountable for its abuses. The UK has so far imposed sanctions on some mid-level Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, but has failed to take similar action, he added. Action against Hong Kong despite Britain's historical role in Hong Kong.

“The United States sanctioned more than 40 members of the Hong Kong government, and the United Kingdom did not sanction a single person despite being legally responsible,” he said.

Lawmakers targeted by Beijing needed more help. We need targeted sanctions against those responsible, but we also need support for lawmakers and those targeted by Beijing. This is pretty serious.

Deputy Energy Secretary Andrew Bowie declined to give details about what action Dowden would take.

“You wouldn’t expect me to be able to elaborate on national security issues,” he told Sky News. We will be hearing more from the relevant Ministers and departments in the coming days.

But he insisted the government would not take any action to protect Britons from cyber attacks.

He told LBC radio: In fact, this government has invested a lot of time, money and effort to ensure that our cybersecurity capabilities are where they need to be. We have strengthened the capabilities of our intelligence and security communities to address these threats.

And we will stop at nothing to protect the British people, our democracy, our freedom of speech and our way of life.

He insisted the government must take a pragmatic approach to its deal with Beijing, amid reports that China's EVE Energy is set to invest in a battery factory in the West Midlands.

We must have a mature and pragmatic relationship with China. This means looking at each of these investments on a case-by-case basis in the round and ensuring that our security and personal freedoms are not compromised by the investments we are making.

Lawmakers and colleagues are believed to be among the 43 people the government has confirmed were targeted in a Chinese government-backed cyberattack.

The UK can impose sanctions on individuals suspected of being involved in such state-sponsored interference, including attacks on the Electoral Commission.

