UK house prices offer the worst value for money of any developed economy.





British homes are more expensive than their American or European counterparts, but they are also smaller and older. (Dan Kitwood via Getty Images)

Britons are paying more for less as Britain's housing stock offers the worst value for money of any developed economy, behind the US, Germany and France.

For example, British households pay 57% more than Austrian households and 36% more than Canadian households for the same home, according to research by think tank The Resolution Foundation.

British households pay the most for housing in Finland among the 38 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economies, but they are not getting their money's worth.

High housing costs may reflect the superior quantity or quality of housing in the UK, but this is not the case. According to the report, the average floor space per person in UK homes (38m) is actually less than many similar countries, including the US (66m), Germany (46m), France (43m) and even Japan (40m).

Read more: The Best Savings Accounts That Beat Inflation Rates

British homes also have, on average, less floor space than homes in populous New York City (43m). Overall, Britons get 24% less housing per capita than Austrians and 22% less than Canadians.

Britain's housing stock is not only cramped but also the oldest of any European country, with a higher proportion of homes built before 1946 (38%) than anywhere else.

For example, only 21% of Italian homes and 11% of Spanish homes were built before the end of the war. Older homes tend to be poorly insulated, leading to higher energy bills and an increased risk of damp build-up, the think tank said.

Adam Corlett, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: The UK is clearly one of many countries in the midst of a housing crisis and it can be difficult to separate rhetoric from reality. But when we look at housing costs, floor space and wider quality issues, we see that Britain's expensive, cramped and aging housing stock offers the worst value for money of any developed economy.

Britain's housing crisis has been going on for decades, with successive governments failing to build enough new homes and modernize existing stock. It must change now.

The story continues

Read more: 10 award-worthy homes close to top sports venues

Homes in New Zealand offer the second worst value for money, followed by Australia and Ireland. Every country is also suffering from a housing crisis.

To determine the true market cost of a home, the analysis shows how much it would cost to rent a home for all owners, including imputed rent, if the home were rented at market rates to show how home market prices vary across a range. We looked into how much we would pay. of the country.

WATCH: UK house prices rise slightly as experts predict 'smoother year' for buyers and sellers

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/uk-house-prices-worst-value-money-060053487.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos