USMNT: CONCACAF Nations League final between US men's team and Mexico twice stopped by discriminatory chants

The CONCACAF Nations League final between the U.S. men's team and Mexico on Sunday was marred by discriminatory chants from spectators at AT&T Stadium in Texas, forcing the referee to stop the match twice.

Goals from Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna secured the United States a 2-0 victory and their third consecutive trophy, but referee Drew Fischer suspended the match twice after continued homophobic chants from some sections of 59,471 spectators.

The use of homophobic slurs was shouted the most when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner took a goal kick in the closing stages of the match.

With the United States already leading 2-0, the first suspension came in the 88th minute and lasted more than four minutes. The players were brought into the center circle while stadium announcements invited the crowd to stop.

Then, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, the referee stopped play again for more than a minute.

CONCACAF condemns discriminatory chants in the final minutes of the Nations League final between the Mexico and United States men's national teams, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football said , one of FIFA's six continental governing bodies, in a statement after the match.

Stadium security personnel identified and ejected a significant number of fans, and the referee and match officials activated FIFA protocol.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, world football's governing body, said he was extremely disappointed to hear the chants.

Discrimination of any kind has no place in football or in society, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable, he said in a message on his Instagram story.

CNN has reached out to US Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation for comment on Sunday's incident.

This is not the first time that a CONCACAF Nations League match between these two teams has been suspended for homophobic chants.

In last year's semifinals, which the United States won 3-0, the referee chose to end the match about four minutes early amid discriminatory chants from the crowd.

FIFA has already fined the Mexican Football Federation for homophobic chants made by the team's supporters.

The United States and Mexico, along with Canada, are set to co-host the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2026.

It is extremely disappointing that this issue continues to be an issue at some matches, particularly in the context of the next two years which will present a tremendous opportunity to grow the sport in our region, Concacaf added in its statement.

We will continue to urge supporters to support their teams in a positive manner and with respect for the opposition and all participants in the match.

FIFA has a three-step protocol to combat abuse. Once a referee is informed of abuse, if it continues, he or she must temporarily remove the teams from the playing field. Then, if the abuse continues, the match is abandoned.

Piara Powar, executive director of FARE Network, an umbrella organization that fights inequality in football, told CNN Sport that the use of the homophobic slur in chants was a crisis that needed to be addressed before the start of the World Cup.

He said Sunday's match was the 21st incident involving fans of the Mexican men's team in the past five years.

This is a long-established pattern. It has to do with a cultural hangover, if you will, around Mexican soccer that has now spread to all of Latin American soccer, Powar told CNN's Amanda Davies.

This is an urgent problem that needs to be resolved before we get to the World Cup.

On the field, the United States had to work hard to achieve their victory, but produced moments of quality to secure the title.

Adams opened the scoring with a rocket shot moments before halftime, before Reyna doubled the lead with a smart finish in the 63rd minute.

