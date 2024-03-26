Dowden says China is responsible for two 'malicious' cyberattack campaigns in the UK | political news





Chinese ‘state-linked actors’ have been blamed by the government for two ‘malicious’ cyberattack campaigns in the UK.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, speaking in the House of Commons, identified two incidents involving attacks on the Electoral Commission, which oversees the 2021 election and political finances, and targeted attacks on China-skeptic lawmakers. .

He confirmed that the Foreign Office would summon China's ambassador “to explain China's conduct in relation to this incident” and that the UK would join international partners such as the US in imposing sanctions.

“The cyber threat posed by Chinese-linked actors is real and serious, but the threat is much more than that because of our resolve and determination to resist it,” Dowden told lawmakers.

“That’s how we protect ourselves and our precious democracy.”

But he faced criticism from backbench Tories, with former Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick calling the UK government's measures “weak” and “ridiculous” and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns deeming them “sadly insufficient”.

Real-time politics: PM issues nuclear warning

According to the National Cyber ​​Security Center, the commission's incident, discovered in 2022, compromised electoral rolls containing the names and addresses of tens of millions of voters.

But in 2021, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, former Conservative education secretary Tim Loughton, crossbench colleague Lord Alton of Liverpool and SNP MP Stewart McDonald. A 'reconnaissance operation' targeting accounts was not successful.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

The latter campaign has been attributed to the APT31 group, also known as Judgment Panda or Zirconium, but the perpetrators of the election commission attack have not been identified.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it would impose sanctions on the front company Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company and the two actors involved in the APT31 operation, Zhao Guangzong and Ni Gaobin. The U.S. government is also taking the same measures.

Dowden: Totally unacceptable offense

Mr Dowden said the two cyberattack campaigns were “completely unacceptable” and showed “a clear and persistent pattern of behavior indicative of China's hostile intentions”.

He added: “The UK does not accept that the relationship between China and the UK is set in a predetermined direction. But that is up to China's choice.”

“This is why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain China’s actions in this case.

“The UK’s policy towards China is based on our core national interests. We will work with the Chinese government where it is consistent with these interests.”

“But we will not hesitate to take strong action whenever the Chinese government threatens British interests.”

But in response to the cyberattack highlighted by the British government, a Chinese Embassy spokesperson said the accusations were “completely unfounded and amount to malicious slander.”

They said China had “resolutely fought and stopped all types of malicious cyber activity” and that “the UK’s groundless exaggeration of so-called ‘Chinese cyber attacks’ and announcement of sanctions was a blatant political manipulation.”

“China has always maintained the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” the spokesperson said, adding, “We have no interest in and no need to intervene in Britain’s internal affairs.” Whether the British government is good or bad, British people will come to Britain. We will come to a conclusion soon.

“uk[has] He falsely accused China of trying to disrupt British democracy. This is nothing more than a publicity stunt. This is also a typical example of a thief shouting, ‘Catch the thief!’

“We strongly urge the UK to immediately stop spreading false information about China, stop this own anti-China farce, and not go further down the wrong path that will lead to failure,” he added.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

8:58 Britain needs to ‘wake up’ on China

Lawmakers targeted in the attack – all members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which investigates China's activities – were briefed by the National Assembly Security Director on Monday.

“Members of Congress will not be bullied into silence by Beijing”

At a later press conference, Sir Ian said the group had been “subjected to harassment, impersonation and hacking attempts by China for some time”, but insisted lawmakers would not be “bullied into silence by China”.

He called for a “watershed moment” for the government that would see the UK “stand up for the values ​​of human rights and the international rules-based system on which we all depend”.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:15 'We will not be bullied into silence by China'

But after Mr Dowden's comments, Sir Ian described his comments in the House of Commons as “like an elephant giving birth to a rat” and called for further sanctions against China, particularly over its actions in Hong Kong. Defined as a “threat.”

Another MP targeted, Sophy Ridge and Sky News' Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge, said she was “disappointed” by the government's actions. The government sanctioned only two people involved in the attack, while the United States sanctioned 46 people.

“[The actions of China] He calls on Western democracies like the UK to stand up to this, call them out, confront them, say we have consequences for this and ensure China that those consequences will be implemented. he said

“And frankly, just sanctioning two low-level government officials and a small private company doesn't really matter. That's why I think we're so embarrassed today. Frankly, the government needs to step up its response to this. This is serious stuff. .”

Foreign Secretary Sir Cameron briefed a committee of backbench Conservative MPs on the measures in 2022, many of whom have now publicly called for stronger action against China as a result of cyberattacks.

Mr Dowden later told the broadcaster: “I would like to say this is not the end of the story. We will continue to take the necessary and appropriate steps to protect our democratic institutions.”

It's a stark reminder that cyber threats are ever-present.

tom clark

Science and Technology Editor

@t0mclark3

It's no surprise that China is trying to spy on the UK and other countries online.

The government's announcement is a reminder that these activities are steady and increasingly sophisticated.

Britain's National Cyber ​​Security Center has now implicated the Chinese-backed hacking group APT31 as attempting to target a group of lawmakers.

The clue is in the name. Advanced persistent threats are a cybersecurity term that typically refers to government-backed groups.

A long list, from APT16 to APT 41, includes hacking groups with their own technology and target areas that are suspected to be run by the Chinese government.

APT 31 is believed to have used “spear phishing” to spy on members of the Inter Parliamentary Alliance in China. Spear phishing, like phishing, which typically involves malicious files embedded in seemingly innocuous links in an email, targets specific individuals or groups.

Information about the 2021 Election Commission hacking incident is currently being attributed to China. In this case, the hackers are believed to have had continuous access to the National Election Commission's systems for several months.

In response, the NCSC has updated its guidance for political organizations and other institutions that may be threatened by such attacks, including updated guidance on the sophisticated threat of “living off the land.”

This is a type of “fileless” attack that exploits the underlying code used to manage server networks operated by large providers such as Microsoft. Intrusions such as phishing attacks bypass virus-checking software and malicious code disguised as normal is directly inserted into the operating instructions of the target system.

The risk of this type of attack is that it is difficult for online security teams to discover that an intrusion has occurred or to monitor the hacker's activities. It turns out that without very meticulous cybersecurity, hacks like this can persist for a long time.

Last year, Microsoft announced that 'Land Life' attacks by the Chinese-backed hacker group Volt Typhoon had been used to infiltrate US utilities and critical infrastructure companies since 2021.

It is the latest incident to highlight growing pressure within the party for Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has so far refused to label China a threat, to take a tougher stance on China.

Relations with China strengthened during Sir Cameron's 10 terms in office, following what the former prime minister called a 'golden age' between the two countries.

But since then, Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has accused China of “aggressively” targeting the UK, and British technology has been removed from several key infrastructure projects.

“We should be grateful that the government has now done something about this,” Lord Patten, the former British governor of Hong Kong, told Sky News.

“But it’s not quite as firm as a slap on the wrist, and we can only hope that this is the start of a less delusional approach to China.”

“The current situation makes it abundantly clear that China is behaving in an increasingly assertive manner abroad and in an authoritarian manner at home, and that this represents an era-defining challenge,” the prime minister said ahead of Dowden’s remarks. It is the greatest nation-based threat to our economic security.

“So it’s right that what we’re doing is taking steps to protect ourselves.”

A Downing Street source also told Sky News that while Chancellor Sunak had “always had a firm stance on China”, it “would not be reasonable” to “sever all links” with China. He takes a broadly open approach to his activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/china-responsible-for-two-cyber-attack-campaigns-in-uk-says-dowden-13101680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos