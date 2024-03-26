Aid to Ukraine returns to US agenda but remains at the mercy of undisciplined Republicans | American national security





With the government funding issue resolved, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to soon turn its attention to a long-stalled national security package that would send military assistance to Ukraine, as well as Israel and others allies of the United States.

Despite increasingly desperate pleas from Kiev, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had refused to introduce the wartime aid bill until Congress finalized a relief bill. government funding, which he did early Saturday morning before leaving Washington for a two-week break. .

The bill has already passed the Senate and support for Ukraine is also widely popular in the House, but a faction of far-right lawmakers oppose sending more aid to the country. Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, pressured Johnson not to bring the measure to a vote.

Congressman Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who supports arming Ukraine, told CBS News on Sunday that Johnson was committed to holding a vote on the measure when Congress returns after the Easter break.

But it would infuriate Trump's far-right allies on Capitol Hill, already angry at Johnson and threatening a revolt that could end his presidency.

He is in a very difficult situation, McCaul said.

The Senate aid bill provides about $60 billion for Ukraine, which must defend against the Russian invasion that began nearly two years ago. But Johnson criticized the move and suggested the House would consider other ways to send aid.

Johnson expressed interest in an idea floated by Trump that would send aid to Ukraine in the form of an interest-free loan, which the speaker called a common-sense suggestion. The idea has gained ground in Washington, with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, proposing it to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during their meeting in Ukraine last week.

In my meeting with President Zelenskiy, I informed him that given the crisis at the U.S. southern border and our crushing debt, President Trump's idea of ​​turning U.S. aid into a interest-free, forgivable loan was the most likely route. Graham said in a statement.

Aid to Ukraine has sharply divided congressional Republicans, once united in a hard line against Russia. But Trump's hostility toward the NATO military alliance and his blandishments toward Vladimir Putin have helped turn support for Ukraine into a partisan issue unpopular with his base.

Absent congressional action, Washington would pressure its G7 allies to issue $50 billion in bonds backed by profits generated by freezing Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine, Bloomberg reported News last week.

The White House first requested new funds for Ukraine in October, but the proposal was immediately consumed by the fierce debate over migration at the U.S. southern border with Mexico. When an attempt to resolve the border issue failed earlier this year, the Democratic-controlled Senate voted on the foreign aid plan in February.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have issued grim warnings about what could happen to Ukraine on the battlefield if Washington fails to send more military aid. Zelenskiy stressed his country's urgent need for air defense missiles as Russia continues its deadly bombings. Ukrainian troops are rationing artillery shells due to an ammunition shortage.

Russian military advances, including the capture of the eastern town of Avdiivka last month and the death of Putin's foe Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony, have added to the urgency of the debate in Washington.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced a tentative plan to send up to $300 million in weapons to the country, a fraction of the $60 billion in the aid bill.

Moving forward on aid to Ukraine is a risk for Johnson, who is already facing backlash from right-wingers angry that he passed the funding bill with more support from Democrats only Republicans. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a resolution Friday to remove Johnson from the presidency, a similar tactic used to impeach former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year.

Rather than force its passage, Greene, who has threatened for months to try to oust Johnson if he moves forward with a funding plan for Ukraine, said the resolution was intended as a warning.

In a statement after Friday's vote, Johnson said the House would take necessary steps to examine funding for Ukraine, but did not give a timeline. Several House Democrats said they would step in to save Johnson if the far-right wing of his caucus moved to impeach him over Ukraine funding, but they could also make demands in exchange for their votes .

In an interview Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, said she was not inclined to vote to save Johnson, but acknowledged that her colleagues would were open.

For any Democrat inclined, I don't think we're doing this for free, she said.

