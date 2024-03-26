Labor says it will take action against China to interfere with British democracy | labor





Labor has warned China that it will respond to any interference with British democracy after the government announced new sanctions on Beijing-linked hackers.

The warning came at the party's first public meeting with the Chinese government since Keir Starmer became Labor leader.

Catherine West, shadow secretary for Asia, visited Beijing last week as part of a delegation of British lawmakers for meetings with senior Chinese government officials and business.

On Thursday and Friday, West attended meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li and Wang Huning, one of China's powerful seven Politburo members appointed by Xi Jinping.

West told the Guardian he had raised concerns with Labor about Chinese interference in British democracy and national security, emphasizing that this was something the government would take action on.

It was the first public meeting between a Labor shadow minister and a Chinese government representative since Starmer became party leader. Labor has pledged to take a clear approach to China and to conduct an inter-governmental audit of UK-China relations.

West told the Guardian: The next Labor government will take a strong, clear and consistent approach to China. As part of this, it is important to raise concerns with Chinese leadership when opportunities arise, particularly regarding national security and human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

That's why it was so important for me to travel to Beijing ahead of the election and meet with senior Chinese leaders to document our concerns about human rights, national security, and interference with democracy, and to make clear that this is what we will do. Take action in government.

We must cooperate with China when it is in our interest. As part of this visit, I am pleased to speak with Chinese officials and the business community to present our commitment to working with China and our determination to ensure global cooperation on the climate crisis. We support businesses in the UK, the second largest economy in the world.

West was part of a cross-party delegation that included Conservatives Richard Graham, Mark Logan, Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and Jonathan Djanogly, who chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group on China.

The delegation was led by David Lidington, a former senior Tory minister who served as honorary chairman of the UK China Centre, an arm's length arm of the FCDO that conducts talks with Beijing.

The delegation highlighted that China's interference with democratic processes is of particular concern, given Russia's widespread interference through disinformation campaigns.

On Monday, the government announced sanctions against two members of a Beijing-linked hacking group and recalled China's ambassador over cyberattacks on an election watchdog and several lawmakers.

As well as security concerns, West has raised human rights concerns about Labor, including its treatment of the Uyghur minority in China's northwestern Xinjiang region and violations of freedoms in Hong Kong.

The delegation she was part of also met with business at a reception hosted in Beijing by the China-Britain Business Council and the British Chamber of Commerce in China.

