Netanyahu cancels delegation to US after abstaining from UN ceasefire vote





Washington — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would not send a delegation to Washington after the United States refused to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire. immediate fire in Gaza.

The Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in two weeks. The resolution also demands the unconditional release of the remaining hostages held captive since the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas.

The United States abstained from the vote, which Netanyahu's office said was a “clear retreat from the consistent US position” since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“This withdrawal harms both the war effort and efforts to free the hostages, because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow it to agree to a ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Netanyahu made clear to the United States on Sunday that he would not send a delegation to the United States to discuss Israeli military plans for a veto-free Rafah operation, according to his office.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Israel's statement was “surprising and unfortunate.”

The United States was concerned about the resolution because it did not condemn the terrorist attack, but did not veto it because its call for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages is consistent with the American policy, Miller said, calling the resolution “non-binding.” “.

White House spokesman John Kirby called the cancellation “disappointing” and said the United States was “perplexed” because the U.S. abstention “does not represent a change in our policy.”

“The Prime Minister's Office seems to be indicating through public statements that we have changed in some way here. That is not the case, and we need to decide what our policy is,” Kirby said. “It seems the Prime Minister’s Office is choosing to create a sense of daylight here when they don’t need to.”

Kirby said the United States still supports Israel and provides weapons systems and other capabilities for the country to defend itself.

The rift added to growing tensions between the longtime allies over Rafah, a town near the Egyptian border where more than a million displaced Palestinians are believed to have sought refuge after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza.

The Biden administration supported Israel's right to defend itself in response to the terrorist attack, but became more critical of Netanyahu's government amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for restraint in Rafah. Israel says it must continue its operation in Rafah to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions.

“We do not believe that a major ground operation in Rafah is the right course of action, especially when there are a million and a half people seeking refuge there, and there is no plan in place, no verifiable plan to care for them,” Kirby said. said. “We have been very consistent on this point.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is still visiting Washington this week to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, but those meetings are separate from those with the delegation now canceled, Kirby said.

Sara Cook contributed reporting.

