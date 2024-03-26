Tory lawmakers call for stronger action against China after cyberattack | British security and counter-terrorism





Tory MPs are urging ministers to take a tougher approach to China after the Secret Service confirmed that hackers backed by the Chinese government were responsible for cyberattacks targeting Britain's election watchdog and surveillance operations against British politicians. urged that.

The Chinese ambassador is expected to be summoned to explain China's actions, which have reportedly led to China accessing the personal information of about 40 million voters held by the National Election Commission.

GCHQ's National Cyber ​​Security Center found that four British lawmakers critical of China were subject to separate attacks.

Accordingly, two individuals and one front company linked to APT31, a cyber intelligence group under China's Ministry of National Security, were sanctioned by the UK.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told lawmakers that China's attempts to interfere with Britain's democracy and politics had not been successful and that the government had strengthened its cyber defenses following the attack.

He said the Chinese government would not hesitate to take swift and strong action whenever it threatened British interests. The United Kingdom believes that these actions demonstrate a clear and persistent pattern of behavior indicative of China's hostile intent.

The United States and New Zealand, which have imposed various sanctions, also said they supported Britain's move.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the incident serves as a reminder of the Chinese government's goal to target and intimidate its critics, including launching malicious cyber operations aimed at threatening U.S. national security. And our allies.

The disclosure marks a new low in Beijing-London relations. Conservative lawmakers have called on the government to take stronger action against China and add senior Chinese officials to the list of hostile state actors.

The lawmakers whose email accounts were targeted in a hacking attempt believed to involve sophisticated spear phishing were prominent critics of China.

All four were members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a network of international lawmakers that take a hawkish stance on China. They included former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, former minister Tim Loughton, Scottish National Party MP Stewart McDonald and crossbench colleague David Alton.

The three MPs called for China to be formally labeled a threat to British security at a press conference after their meeting with parliamentary security chiefs on Monday.

Duncan Smith said he and his colleagues have faced harassment, impersonation and hacking attempts from China for some time, but lawmakers will not be bullied into silence by Beijing.

“Now we must enter a new era of relations with China and treat the Chinese Communist Party as it is, not as we would like it to be,” he added.

Former Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick said: The Government clearly does not hold China to account for its attacks on our democracy. It is ridiculous that it takes three years to sanction two individuals and a small company. This weak response will only embolden China to continue its attacks on the UK.

Alicia Kearns, another Tory MP who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “Given the severity of the attack and the intent behind it, this is sadly insufficient.” Two individuals and one company is not a deterrent. Now we need import controls and a comprehensive sanctions regime.

There was also criticism that the government was too slow in responding to cyber attacks that occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Duncan Smith described Britain's response as being like an elephant giving birth to a mouse, while McDonald accused ministers of calling the shots with wooden spoons.

Luke de Fulford, executive director of the China Inter-Parliamentary Alliance, said the government was somewhat reluctant to say that China had actually done this.

David Cameron raised cyberattacks on Britain's democratic institutions directly with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Foreign Secretary addressed Tory MPs on the issue at a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee on Monday evening.

The former prime minister, who was closely associated with the golden age of UK-China relations, has faced questions about his role in China-backed development plans in Sri Lanka. He was criticized by Labor on Monday for meeting only Tory MPs.

“The targeting of our democratic institutions and political processes by Chinese state-affiliated organizations and individuals is completely unacceptable,” Sir Cameron said.

Although these attempts to disrupt British democracy have not been successful, we will remain vigilant and resilient to the threats we face. We will always defend ourselves against those who seek to threaten our values ​​and the freedoms that underpin our democracy.

The two Chinese people were named Zhao Guangzong and Ni Gaobin, and the company was named Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology. The sanctions will freeze their assets, prevent British citizens and businesses from handling funds or resources, and ban them from traveling to the UK.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary Pat McFadden said he supported efforts to counter attempts by China or other countries to disrupt or undermine democratic processes. Fear or favor.

Labor has warned it will take action against China's interference in British democracy if it wins the next election, the Guardian reported. Catherine West, the shadow Asia secretary, traveled to Beijing last week for the first talks between the opposition party and the Chinese government since Keir Starmer became leader.

China has rejected these accusations. China's so-called cyberattack on the UK is a complete fabrication and malicious slander. We strongly oppose such accusations, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK said.

China has always fought resolutely against all forms of cyber attacks in accordance with the law. China does not encourage, support or tolerate cyberattacks.

Chris Cash, a member of parliament who worked at the China Research Group, co-founded by Tom Tugendhat (now Secretary of State for Security), was arrested last year on espionage charges.

