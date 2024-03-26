Treasury names Russian companies supporting sanctions evasion through virtual asset services and technology purchases





WASHINGTON Today, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned thirteen entities and two individuals for operating in the financial services and technology sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation, including including people developing or offering services on virtual assets allowing them to evade US Sanctions. Five entities were designated as being owned or controlled by OFAC designees.

Many of the individuals and entities designated today facilitated transactions or offered other services that helped OFAC-designated entities evade sanctions. These designations build on OFAC's February 23, 2024 action to target companies serving Russia's core financial infrastructure and restrict Russia's use of the international financial system to pursue its war against Ukraine.

Russia is increasingly turning to alternative payment mechanisms to circumvent U.S. sanctions and continue financing its war against Ukraine, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said. . As the Kremlin seeks to exploit fintech entities, Treasury will continue to expose and disrupt companies that seek to help sanctioned Russian financial institutions reconnect to the global financial system.

COUNTER THE POTENTIAL OF SANCTION ESCAPE WITH VIRTUAL ASSETS

On February 24, 2024, G7 Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to intensify efforts against evasion and circumvention of G7 sanctions and export control measures. The companies named today by OFAC have all contributed to the creation or operation of blockchain-based services for the Russian financial sector, or enabled virtual currency payments therein, thereby enabling avoid possible sanctions.

B-Crypto Joint Stock Company (B-Crypto) is a Moscow-based financial technology company that has partnered with OFAC-designated Rosbank to facilitate cross-border settlements for Russian exporters using virtual currencies. B-Crypto was designated pursuant to EO 14024 for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoy Otvetstvennostyu Sistemy Raspredelennogo Reyestra (Masterchain) is a Moscow-based financial technology company that has entered into agreements to issue digital financial assets, a term in the Russian legal framework that refers to blockchain-based tokens that grant digital rights, with various Russians designated by OFAC. banks, including VTB Bank and the Central Bank of Russia. Masterchain has been designated pursuant to EO 14024 to operate or have operated in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoy Otvetstvennostyu Laitkhaus (Laitkhaus) is a Moscow-based financial technology company that has worked with OFAC-designated Sberbank and VTB Bank to issue, exchange and transfer digital financial assets. Laitkhaus was designated in accordance with EO 14024 for carrying out or engaged in activities in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoy Otvetstvennostyu Atomaiz (Atomaiz), a Moscow-based financial technology company, is a registered digital financial asset operator that has worked on the tokenization of precious metals and diamonds for Russian businesses and is partnered with Rosbank and Sovcombank designated by OFAC. Atomaiz was designated pursuant to EO 14024 for operating or carrying out activities in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Tokentrust Holdings Ltd., based in Cyprus, is the majority shareholder of Atomaiz and has been designated pursuant to EO 14024 to operate or have operated in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoy Otvetstvennostyu Veb3 Tekhnologii (Veb3 Tekhnologii) and Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoy Otvetstvennostyu Veb3 Integrator (Veb3 Integrator) are Moscow-based technology companies providing blockchain solutions and platforms within the Russian financial sectors, with clients including Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, designated by OFAC. Veb3 Tekhnologii and Veb3 Integrator have been designated in accordance with EO 14024 for operating or having carried out activities in the technological sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Igor Veniaminovich Kaigorodov is the majority shareholder of Veb3 Tekhnologii and Veb3 Integrator and was designated in accordance with EO 14024 for having carried out or engaged in activities in the technological sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoy Otvetstvennostyu Tsentr Obrabotki Elektronnykh Platezhey (TOEP), under its trading names Netexchange and Netex24, is a Moscow-based financial technology company that operates a virtual currency exchange that enabled digital payments in rubles and virtual currencies to OFAC-designated entities such as Sberbank, Alfa-Bank and Hydra Market. TOEP was designated in accordance with EO 14024 for carrying out or carrying out activities in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Timur Evgenyevich Bukanov (Bukanov) is the owner and director of TOEP and was designated in accordance with EO 14024 for carrying out or carrying out activities in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Bitfingroup O (Bitfingroup) is an Estonian company that lists Bukanov as its sole owner. Bitfingroup has been designated as being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Bukanov.

Bitpapa IC FZC LLC (Bitpapa) operates a peer-to-peer virtual currency exchange and provides services to Russian nationals. To date, it has completed transactions worth millions of dollars with OFAC-designated Russian entities Hydra Market and Garantex. Bitpapa was designated pursuant to EO 14024 for operating or carrying out activities in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Crypto Explorer DMCC (Crypto Explorer), under its trading name AWEX, operates a virtual currency exchange based in Russia and the UAE that offers conversions between virtual currencies, rubles and UAE dirhams. AWEX offers cash payment services at its offices in Moscow and Dubai and also loads funds onto credit cards associated with OFAC-designated Russian banks, such as Sberbank and Alfa-Bank. Crypto Explorer has been designated pursuant to EO 14024 for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoy Otvetstvennostyu Kripto Eksplorer (OOO Kripto Eksplorer) is a Russian company owned solely by Crypto Explorer. OOO Kripto Eksplorer has been designated as being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Crypto Explorer.

DISRUPTED TECHNOLOGY PURCHASES IN RUSSIA

Joint Stock Company Echelon Technologies (Echelon Technologies) is a Moscow-based company that sells technology products and is owned by the Joint Stock Company Echelon Union for Science and Technology (Echelon Union), an OFAC-designated entity licensed by the Service Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Ministry of Defense. Echelon Technologies has been designated pursuant to EO14024 to operate or have operated in the technology sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Autonomous non-profit organization of additional professional education Echelon Training Center and Limited Liability Company Key Information Systems are Moscow-based companies that work and share an address with the OFAC-designated Echelon Union and have been designated in accordance with the EO14024 for operating or having operated in the technological sector of the economy of the Russian Federation.

Echelon Innovations Limited Liability Company (Echelon Innovations), Project Consulting Bureau Echelon Limited Liability Company (Project Bureau Echelon) and Cybersecurity Laboratory Limited Liability Company (Cybersecurity Laboratory) all list Echelon Union as the sole or majority shareholder. Echelon Innovations, Project Bureau Echelon and Cybersecurity Laboratory have been designated as being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Echelon Union.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons, are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Additionally, foreign financial institutions that conduct or facilitate significant transactions or provide any service involving the Russian military-industrial base run the risk of being sanctioned by OFAC. Examples of activities that could put foreign financial institutions at risk of sanctions under EO 14024, as amended, are maintaining accounts, transferring funds, or providing other financial services (i.e. i.e. payment processing, trade finance, insurance) for any person designated to operate in the specified area. sectors or for any person, in Russia or abroad, which supports the military-industrial base of Russia, including those operating in the specified sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation. For more information, please see OFAC's Sanctions Notice dated December 22, 2023 as well as OFAC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 1146-1157.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information on the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

