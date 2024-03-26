US, UK accuse China-based hackers of targeting voters and critics | Cybersecurity News





The sanctions identify companies and individuals accused of collaborating with the Chinese government to carry out cyberattacks.

The United States and Britain have announced sanctions against Chinese companies and two individuals following an alleged cyberespionage operation that targeted millions of people, including lawmakers, voters and prominent Beijing critics.

In announcing the sanctions on Monday, the United States and Britain traced the malicious cyber activity to intelligence operations within the Chinese government.

A statement from the U.S. Treasury Department identified the sanctioned organization as Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company Ltd. The announcement described the company as a front company for China's Ministry of State Security, which serves as cover for several malicious cyber operations.

The U.S. Treasury also identified two Chinese nationals for sanctions, Zhao Guangzong and Ni Gaobin, both of whom are affiliated with a Wuhan company. They have been accused of using cyberattacks to undermine critical infrastructure sectors, including defence, aerospace and energy.

Also Monday, the U.S. Justice Department charged Zhao, Ni and five other hackers with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and wire fraud. The agency said they were part of a 14-year-old cyber operation targeting critics, businesses and political officials in the United States and abroad.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that the goal of the global hacking operation was to suppress critics of the Chinese regime, undermine government agencies and steal trade secrets.

British authorities did not name the companies or two individuals sanctioned. But they said the two sanctioned individuals were involved in operations with the Chinese cyber group APT31, short for Advanced Persistal Threat. This group is also known as zirconium or hurricane panther.

APT31 has previously been accused of targeting the intelligence systems of the U.S. presidential campaign and the Finnish parliament.

Officials also said that in 2021, hackers linked to the Chinese government conducted reconnaissance operations targeting critics in the British Parliament, but none of the targeted accounts were successfully compromised.

Three British lawmakers also said they were among the targets. They were members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international group focused on curbing China's influence abroad and addressing human rights issues.

Among those targeted was former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith. He told reporters at a news conference Monday that he and his colleagues had been subjected to harassment, impersonation and hacking attempts in China for some time.

Meanwhile, the UK Electoral Commission said in August that it had confirmed a system breach occurred in October 2022, although hostile actors have been able to access servers since 2021.

The election watchdog said the data accessed included the names and addresses of registered voters. However, most of the information is already in the public domain, he added.

On Monday, Britain's Foreign Office said the hack did not affect the electoral process, nor did it affect individual rights, access to the democratic process or registration to vote.

British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden also announced that the government would recall the Chinese ambassador based on the claims.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the government should base its claims on evidence rather than slander others without facts.

Cybersecurity issues should not be politicized, Defense Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

He added that he hopes all parties will stop spreading disinformation, adopt a responsible attitude and work together to maintain peace and security in cyberspace.

