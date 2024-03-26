Snow and freezing rain set to hit Britain in what the Met Office calls a rare weather event





The UK is set to see snow and possibly freezing rain, which the Met Office is calling a rare weather event.

Forecasters have warned Britons to brace for colder temperatures that could drop below freezing in some areas in the coming days, an unexpected contrast to recent warm weather that seemed to signal the start of spring.

The Met Office predicts Scotland will see its coldest temperatures on Tuesday, along with the potential for rain, sleet and heavy snowfall on hillsides.

(Getty Images)

By Tuesday morning, between 1 and 3cm of sleet or snow could accumulate on Scottish roads above 250m, while up to 5cm of snow could fall above 300m and up to 10cm above 450m in parts of northern and eastern Scotland.

Rain and snow across central and eastern Scotland will change to more showers by Tuesday, with snow on roads expected to melt late in the morning due to the power of the sun in late March, according to forecasters.

Snow is still possible on Wednesday, he added, possibly in the Highlands of Scotland. Meanwhile, most areas will see rain and showers during the day, with the far north of England most likely to see the heaviest rain.

Temperatures are likely to fall close to 0C in northern Scotland, possibly as low as -4C in some areas, but remain in the low single figures further south. Highs of 2 to 6C will be felt widely in Scotland on Tuesday, while highs of 12 to 14C will be felt across most of England and Wales.

Met Office chief meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said it was highly unlikely there would still be a brief spell of rain over the Scottish hills on Monday night.

The Met Office describes the rare phenomenon on its website: Precipitation often falls from clouds first as snow (when it is cold enough where the clouds are). If it falls into warm air before it hits the ground, it can melt and turn into raindrops.

In rare cases, droplets can be supercooled if they fall back into cold air just before they hit the ground, meaning they still fall in liquid form even when temperatures drop below freezing. When these supercooled water droplets hit the ground (also below freezing), they spread slightly upon landing and then freeze immediately, surrounding the surface with a clear layer of ice. This is why it is called freezing rain.

Ahead of the rest of the weekend and the Easter weekend, the Met Office said the UK would see typical spring weather with a mix of showers, rain and wind, with some sunny spells at times. Unsettled conditions are a major topic of forecasts for most of this week. A low pressure system will move in and bring rain from the west, some of which may be heavy in nature.

Forecasters say there is a good chance of another round of heavy showers on Good Friday, although details are still being worked out ahead of the Easter weekend, with these showers becoming more frequent in the south and west.

Saturday will see this shower theme continue over the southern and western parts of the country, but there is an increasing chance of brighter weather over the northern and eastern parts. It's also less windy and temperatures are starting to trend upward, so any sunlight will feel quite warm.

