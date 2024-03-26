Britain accuses China of hacking millions of voters' data





LONDON The United States and the United Kingdom on Monday accused hackers linked to the Chinese state of being behind “malicious” cyber campaigns targeting political figures, aimed at stoking tensions with Beijing.

The British government also claimed that hackers affiliated with China were behind an attack that gained access to the data of millions of voters.

“I can confirm today that Chinese state-affiliated actors are responsible for two malicious cyber campaigns targeting our democratic institutions and parliamentarians,” British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said in a speech to Parliament on Monday.

Dowden attributed the hacking of the Electoral Commission, the independent agency responsible for setting standards for how British elections should be conducted, to an actor affiliated with the Chinese state. The campaigns would have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

The attack was identified by the Electoral Commission in October 2022, but only came to light last year. Hackers accessed the names and addresses of everyone registered to vote in Britain between 2014 and 2022, the Electoral Commission said in a 2023 public notice.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK said allegations that China was behind the cyberattacks in the UK were “malicious and completely fabricated smears”.

“We firmly oppose such accusations,” the Chinese embassy spokesperson told reporters at a press briefing on Monday, according to an update posted on its website. “China has always firmly combated all forms of cyberattacks in accordance with the law.”

“A clear model”

Dowden said the UK believed China was behind an attempt to raid British lawmakers' email accounts during the summer of 2021. He accused Chinese hacking group APT31 of being behind this attack.

Cybersecurity company Mandiant, which is owned by Google, describes APT31 as a “China-linked cyberespionage actor focused on obtaining information that could provide the Chinese government and state-owned companies with political, economic, and military advantages.” .

Dowden added that attempts to compromise British lawmakers' email accounts, however, were “unsuccessful.”

“We now want to be as open as possible to the House and the British public,” Dowden said. “This is the latest in a clear series of hostile activities originating from China.”

Dowden said the UK had sanctioned two individuals residing in China, as well as an entity affiliated with APT31.

The United States attacks China

Separately, the US Department of Justice on Monday unsealed an indictment accusing hackers linked to the Chinese state of being behind cyber campaigns targeting US companies, government officials and politicians .

The DOJ indicted seven Chinese nationals, Ni Gaobin; Weng Ming; Cheng Feng; Peng Yaowen; Sun Xiaohui; Xiong Wang; and Zhao Guangzong, for conspiracy to commit computer intrusions and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for involvement in a China-based hacking group that spent 14 years targeting U.S. critics, businesses and political officials and foreigners.

These individuals were part of the APT31 hacking group, the DOJ said.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate efforts by the Chinese government to intimidate Americans who serve the public, silence dissidents protected by U.S. laws, or steal from American businesses,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Monday in a statement.

“This case is a reminder of the lengths to which the Chinese government is willing to go to target and intimidate its critics, including launching malicious cyber operations aimed at threatening the national security of the United States and our allies,” Garland added.

Geopolitical tensions

The announcements from the United Kingdom and the United States risk angering Beijing.

Relations between the UK and China have deteriorated over the years, particularly on the technology front, following moves by the UK government to stem national security risks posed by Chinese technology companies.

“The impact of such a breach on the UK-China relationship could be profound,” Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at cybersecurity firm KnowBe4, told CNBC on Monday. by e-mail.

“This risks escalating tensions, leading to diplomatic tensions and potentially retaliatory actions in the cyber domain or other areas of bilateral cooperation.”

Malik added that the situation “requires a robust response, not only in terms of securing compromised systems and preventing further breaches, but also by strengthening international legal and normative systems governing state behavior in cyberspace.”

“To mitigate the consequences and prevent future incidents, it is crucial that nations invest in stronger cybersecurity defenses, international collaboration and the development of capabilities to deter adversaries in the cyberspace domain,” he said. -he declares.

Some hawkish lawmakers have pressured the British government to take tougher action on China.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a cross-border group of lawmakers seeking to reform policy toward China, said in a post on social media platform members of Parliament, activists and dissidents, had been “subjected” to harassment, impersonation and hacking attempts from China for some time.”

“We take this opportunity to emphasize that, although extremely unwelcome, our discomfort pales in comparison to the Chinese dissidents who are risking their lives to oppose the Chinese Communist Party. It is high time they received a boost great support for their host governments,” the group said. .

In 2020, for example, the British government banned Huawei's telecommunications equipment in its 5G mobile network, citing espionage concerns. Huawei, for its part, denies the allegations and says it would not cooperate with China to spy on Western communications.

Relations between the United States and China are also under considerable pressure. US lawmakers recently approved a controversial bill that could lead to TikTok being blocked in the US if it does not break away from its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

If the bill becomes law, TikTok would have just under six months to divest from ByteDance, or be banned from apps and web hosting sites in the United States.

