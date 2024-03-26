Not enough: Why the US didn't veto a Gaza ceasefire resolution at the UN | Israel's War on Gaza News





Washington, DC The United States has used its veto power three times to defeat United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions aimed at establishing a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip .

That streak ended Monday, when President Joe Biden's administration decided not to veto the latest ceasefire resolution, allowing it to pass by abstaining from the vote.

The U.S. decision attracted widespread attention as a sign of Biden's growing frustration with Israeli leaders, who are continuing their deadly military campaign in Gaza.

But Palestinian rights advocates argue that what is needed is a fundamental rethinking of Washington's support for Israel, beyond symbolism and rhetoric.

It's a change. However, this did not prevent arms transfers. And that's ultimately what really matters, said Adam Shapiro, a political analyst.

Washington downplayed the resolution, calling it non-binding, but the change in position was enough to provoke a fiery response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lambasted the United States for failing to block the motion.

His office issued a statement accusing Washington of harming Israel's war efforts, highlighting growing tensions with Biden.

A dance between leaders

Supporters say the question now is whether the Biden administration will use its influence to pressure Israel to end its abuses against Palestinians in Gaza.

Biden officials have urged the Israeli government to protect civilians and authorize more aid to Gaza, but they have so far refused to impose conditions on aid to Israel to achieve those goals.

Tariq Kenney-Shawa, a U.S. researcher at Al-Shabaka, a Palestinian think tank, said the real test of the U.S. position is whether they will grant the weapons list Israel is said to be requesting.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is visiting Washington, DC, and US and Israeli media have reported that he will request specific weapons for the ongoing war.

The policy of providing Israel and Netanyahu in particular with all the tools he needs to continue the assault on Gaza has continued uninterrupted since October, Kenney-Shawa said in an email to Al Jazeera.

In many ways, I see it as a dance. The Biden administration is taking what it sees as the necessary public steps to give the impression that it is doing everything it can to hold Israel's feet to the fire, when in reality it is facilitating and enabling Israel to continue without end. Israel has yet to face concrete consequences from the United States for its war crimes and genocide.

The war began on October 7, after an attack on southern Israel that killed 1,139 people. Since then, the Israeli military offensive on Gaza has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians and displaced hundreds of thousands more. The blockade of Gaza has also brought the territory to the brink of famine.

Monday's resolution, passed by 14 votes to 0, called for a lasting ceasefire as well as the release of Israeli captives in Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Our vote does not represent, and I repeat, a change in our policy, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday.

We have been very clear and very consistent in our support for a ceasefire as part of a hostage agreement.

Slap in the face

However, this is not how Netanyahu saw things. The Israeli Prime Minister said that this abstention constitutes a clear break with the consistent position of the United States in the Security Council since the start of the war.

In response, Netanyahu canceled an Israeli delegation's visit to Washington, DC. The group was supposed to discuss ways to avoid an Israeli attack on the crowded southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Israel had previously threatened to cancel the trip if the United States did not veto the resolution.

The Biden administration has urged Israel not to launch a full-scale offensive in Rafah, warning that such an invasion would harm civilians trapped in the city and further isolate Israel on the world stage.

In this context, several American officials had presented the delegation's now-canceled visit as an example of Washington's efforts to contain the war.

On Monday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called Netanyahu's decision to cancel the trip surprising and unfortunate.

Shapiro, the analyst, told Al Jazeera it was a slap in the face for Biden. He questioned why the United States, a global superpower, was failing to advance its priorities with Israel, a much smaller ally dependent on American aid.

At this point, the United States is not responding in accordance with its utter failure to achieve its political goals, in the current context of what Israel is doing in Gaza or in the broader context of what Israel as a whole is doing in the territories. busy. , he said.

Nancy Okail, president of the Center for International Policy, a U.S.-based think tank, said this was far from the first time Netanyahu had openly flouted U.S. demands.

Last week, for example, Israel announced the illegal seizure of 800 hectares (1,977 acres) in the occupied West Bank, defying US policy.

Important vote

Okail nonetheless said Monday's vote on the ceasefire resolution was important because it brought U.S. policy closer to its rhetoric about stopping the war and went against Netanyahu's threats.

However, it is still very late and still not enough, Okail told Al Jazeera. It must also be followed by concrete steps to show how serious the US administration is in supporting the ceasefire and lasting peace and in ensuring that humanitarian aid is provided adequately and in time to the Palestinian people.

And that means taking steps to assess whether the United States should continue sending weapons to Israel.

U.S. officials have so far ruled out imposing conditions on aid to Israel, often reaffirming their commitment to Israel's security.

As the war on Gaza rages, Israeli public contempt for the US political agenda intensifies calls for Biden to take steps to pressure Netanyahu and enforce laws that ban arms transfers to perpetrators of human rights violations.

The Biden administration says it is working toward a comprehensive solution to the broader conflict that would see the creation of a Palestinian state, with security guarantees for Israel and the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab states.

But Netanyahu and other right-wing members of his government have flatly rejected the two-state solution, emphasizing that Israel must maintain security control over the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ball is well and truly in the Biden administration's court. And they have options, Shapiro said, referring to stopping U.S. aid and weapons to Israel.

And I think for the first time in a long time, there are options that, if they want to use them, will have broad support from the general American public and particularly from the Democratic base.

