Chinese cyberattacks: a growing threat to UK security that will not go away | china





An integrated review of Britain's defense and foreign policy in March last year said it would protect Britain's democratic freedoms against attacks from China.

A few months later, the Electoral Commission confirmed why democratic institutions and processes were on its list of threats when it was revealed that a then-unidentified attacker had accessed the data of 40 million voters through a cyberattack.

The British government said on Monday that an unnamed Chinese state-backed actor was behind the sorties and that a Beijing-linked group called APT31 was likely responsible for targeting the email accounts of four British lawmakers who have been critical of China.

However, the list of targets addressed in the Integrated Review outlined the scale of Chinese cyber threats beyond democratic institutions and processes. The economy, critical national infrastructure and supply chains were also mentioned. Last year, parliament's all-party intelligence and security committee said China had the resources to launch an aggressive attack on the UK, citing its hundreds of thousands of civilian intelligence officers and highly capable and increasingly sophisticated cyber-espionage operations.

According to Alan Woodward, a cyber security professor at the University of Surrey, the Electoral Commission is just the latest target in a string of data collection operations being carried out on an industrial scale across the world.

Names and addresses alone aren't enough to pose a significant threat to election integrity, he said, but they can be combined with other data to target specific voters in swing seats.

The attackers were able to get away with data that didn't sound like high-value data on the face of it. But combining this with information from other places, such as social media accounts, can narrow the scope to specific individuals or groups that should be targeted, he said.

U.S. cybersecurity firm Secureworks said in a recent report that it has seen Chinese hackers targeting organizations around the world that are considered top priorities for Beijing's economic strategy, including biotechnology, aerospace, renewable energy and microchips. The goal of the attack was to protect data and intellectual property.

Defense supply chains in the Western world have also been targeted. In 2022, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Western companies that China was seeking to plunder their intellectual property. That same year, a Chinese government intelligence agent was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States for crimes that included attempting to steal aircraft engine technology from General Electric.

Don Smith, vice president of threat research at Secureworks, said China could conduct any cyber operation. The latest incidents outlined by the British government on Monday are consistent with a broader strategy that includes theft of intellectual property, targeting rival countries such as Britain and attacking non-governmental organizations, he added.

Smith said China is involved in a full range of cyber operations. This ranges from traditional cyber espionage for national security reasons to conducting cyber espionage for commercial gain and targeting perceived enemies of the Chinese state.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement Monday that the U.S. indicted seven Chinese hackers on computer crime conspiracy charges, ending China's global hacking campaign aimed at suppressing critics of the Chinese regime, damaging government agencies and stealing trade secrets. revealed. Joint action with the UK cracked down on break-ins and wire fraud.

China wants to become a world-leading power in the field of artificial intelligence. Some observers say this year's hack of the Electoral Commission and others like it could have serious consequences as half the world goes to the polls.

British cybersecurity firm Darktrace said on Monday that adopting generative artificial intelligence, which can generate plausible audio, text and images from simple hand-typed prompts, could increase the level of confusion and use more sophisticated techniques to sow misinformation. said. Access sensitive information and influence voters.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday that Britain would not hesitate to take swift and strong action whenever the Chinese government threatens British interests.

These threats will undoubtedly continue, not only in the UK.

