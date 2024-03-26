US, UK go after Chinese hackers accused of state-backed operations against dissidents





WASHINGTON (AP) Hackers linked to the Chinese government have launched a massive state-backed operation targeting U.S. officials, journalists, businesses, pro-democracy activists and Britain's election watchdog, the agency said Monday. American and British authorities by announcing a series of criminal charges. and sanctions.

The goal of the campaign, which authorities say began in 2010, was to harass critics of the Chinese government, steal trade secrets from U.S. companies, and spy on and stalk high-level political figures. Western officials revealed the operation, carried out by a hacking group known as APT31, while raising a new election-year wake-up call about a country long considered to have advanced spying capabilities .

The US Department of Justice has indicted seven hackers, all suspected of living in China. The British government, in a related announcement, imposed sanctions on a shell company and two of the defendants in connection with a breach that could have given the Chinese access to information on tens of millions of British voters held by the Electoral Commission.

The Justice Department will not tolerate efforts by the Chinese government to intimidate Americans who serve the public, silence dissidents protected by U.S. laws, or steal from American businesses, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, adding that The case serves as a reminder of the lengths to which the Chinese government is willing to go to target and intimidate its critics.

As part of the cyber intrusion campaign, prosecutors said, the hackers sent more than 10,000 emails to targets around the world, pretending to be from prominent journalists but actually containing malicious code. Once opened, the emails installed tracking software that allowed hackers to learn victims' locations, IP addresses, and even the devices they used to receive their emails.

Hackers also exploited this tracking to target home routers and other devices, including those of senior U.S. government officials, politicians and election campaign staff from both major U.S. political parties, the indictment says.

The targets included officials from the White House and several government agencies, including the Treasury and Commerce departments, senators from both parties, the wife of a senior Justice Department official, political strategists and public figures politicians around the world who criticized the Chinese government. , including members of a pro-democracy advocacy group.

The Justice Department said hackers also began targeting email accounts belonging to senior presidential campaign staff in May 2020, several months before the general election.

Additionally, cybersecurity firm Proofpoint later noted in a blog post, hackers heavily focused their phishing on Washington-based journalists, including White House correspondents, just before the January 6, 2021 attack. against the Capitol.

The UK sanctions follow an announcement last August that hostile actors had gained access to its servers between approximately 2021 and 2022.

At the time, the watchdog said the data included the names and addresses of registered voters. But he said much of the information was already in the public domain.

The Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the hacking of electoral lists did not impact electoral processes, did not affect anyone's rights or access to the democratic process, nor did it affect the electoral registration.

British cybersecurity officials also said APT31 hackers carried out reconnaissance against British parliamentarians who were critical of Beijing in 2021. They said no parliamentary accounts were successfully compromised.

Three lawmakers, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, told reporters on Monday that they have been victims of harassment, identity theft and hacking attempts from China for some time. Smith said in one example, hackers posing as him used fake email addresses to write to his contacts.

APT31 has already been accused of targeting, among other things, American presidential campaigns and the information systems of the Finnish parliament.

British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said his government would hold the Chinese ambassador to account for his actions.

China's Foreign Ministry said ahead of the announcement that countries should base their claims on evidence rather than smear others without factual basis.

Cybersecurity issues should not be politicized, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. We hope all parties will stop spreading false information, adopt a responsible attitude and work together to maintain peace and security in cyberspace.

The Chinese embassy also accused the United States of drawing hasty and unwarranted conclusions and making baseless accusations against China without valid evidence.

This is extremely irresponsible and constitutes a complete distortion of the facts, the embassy said in a statement. China strongly opposes this.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated that China is behaving increasingly authoritarian abroad and poses the greatest state threat to our economic security.

It is right that we take steps to protect ourselves, and that is what we are doing, he said, without providing details.

Over the years, U.S. officials have brought a wide range of criminal charges against hackers affiliated with the Chinese government. They also expressed concern about Chinese government influence operations and the possibility of Beijing meddling in presidential politics.

A 2021 intelligence assessment found that China ultimately did not intervene on either side in the 2020 election and that the country had considered but did not deploy influence operations intended to influence the outcome . U.S. officials say they believe Beijing prioritized a stable relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as advantageous enough to risk the blowback that would ensue if he was caught interfering.

The Justice Department said the indictment unsealed Monday did not change that conclusion, noting that there was no allegation that the hack was intended to further a Chinese government influence operation against UNITED STATES.

Despite this, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department's top national security official, said in a statement that “today's announcements underscore the need to remain vigilant against cybersecurity threats and to the potential for cybersecurity-enabled malicious foreign influence efforts, particularly as the crisis approaches. the 2024 election cycle.

Hui reported from London. Associated Press writers Frank Bajak in Boston, Didi Tang in Washington and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

