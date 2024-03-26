Tulum airport opens to US flights so tourists can avoid Cancn crowds





Traveling to Mexico's Riviera Maya is about to get easier.

Starting this week, visitors to the eastern coast of the Yucatn Peninsula can say goodbye to crowded Cancún airport halls and potentially an hours-long drive south; U.S.-based flights to the newly opened Tulum International Airport begin Wednesday.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines will begin flights on March 28, followed by United Airlines on March 31. The new routes will connect Tulum to major hubs like Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami and Newark.

Air Canada begins serving Tulum in May, and JetBlue Airways and Panamas Copa Airlines in June.

Imagine taking an early flight from the United States and at lunchtime you're sipping margaritas on our beautiful beach, said Laura Diver, marketing manager for Colibri Boutique Hotels, which manages several properties in Tulum. .

The Tulum airport, like most major infrastructure projects recently inaugurated and championed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, remains a work in progress.

Construction continues despite some domestic flights beginning in December. Karla Cayetano, reservations manager at the Kanan Tulum resort, said workers were still finalizing some details of the terminal and access road. Even so, she said some resort guests are already arriving there rather than in Cancun.

Ground transportation options are limited and costs are high. David Ortiz Mena, president of the Tulum Hotel Association, highlighted this great concern in a December statement. Negotiations with the airport and government authorities on reducing the land transport tax were still ongoing as of mid-March.

And protesters blocked the access road to the airport and the adjacent Tren Maya station, over land rights concerns.

The problems are reminiscent of those that have plagued Tren Maya since its opening in December. Trains are limited and delays are common on the ambitious and controversial 947-mile rail loop proposed by the Mexican president. The reservation system is not reliable. Much of the trail that will eventually encircle the Yucatn is not yet open.

But Tulum Airport, like Tren Maya, should greatly improve access to the Riviera Maya once the problems are resolved.

The Riviera Maya is one of Mexico's most popular beach destinations. It stretches from the north of the all-inclusive resorts of Playa del Carmen to the south of chic Tulum, with its seaside Mayan ruins.

Last year, the Riviera Maya had the highest number of available hotel rooms and occupied rooms in the country, beating the neighboring cities of Cancun and Los Cabos on the Pacific coast, according to data from the tourism secretary of the Mexican government.

Cancun Airport is the main gateway for visitors to the region. In fact, last year the airport was the main gateway for all foreign visitors to Mexico and the most popular among American tourists. A presentation by Mexico's Tourism Secretary shows that nearly 4.8 million U.S. visitors to Mexico passed through Cancun's airport last year, representing more than a third of all Americans who visited the country.

This is why airlines are clamoring for flights to Tulum, even with its early problems. The new airport offers travelers an alternative to the busy Cancun Airport.

We were pretty excited about some of the [travel] demand was there, said Amy Martin, vice president of North American network planning at Delta.

