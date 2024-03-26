Security Council vote an important moment but US says its Gaza policy remains unchanged | Israel-Gaza War





Diplomacy sometimes has the capacity to surprise, and when it does, it often portends a profound change in the landscape.

As recently as late last week, few saw much chance that the UN Security Council could put aside five months of division over Gaza and agree to terms for a ceasefire. -immediate fire. Yet on Monday, that’s precisely what happened, for the most part. due to some British diplomatic persuasion and a significant American change of heart.

As a result, the United States did not use its veto to block a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

What practical difference this makes on the ground in Rafah and Khan Younis is too early to tell, but judging by Israel's initial furious reaction and the US's cries of betrayal, it is acts much more than a few words contained in the text of a UN resolution: it marks a new moment in the painful, even distressing, diplomatic distance of the United States from its main ally in the Middle East.

Two weeks ago, the terrain was very different. The United States, at UN headquarters in New York, has launched a concerted effort to reassert its diplomatic leadership role with respect to Gaza. He felt he had been sidelined, vetoing ceasefire resolutions three times, and wanted to show that he could develop a positive policy towards Gaza rather than content to play the role of Israel's last diplomatic redoubt.

UN Security Council adopts Gaza ceasefire resolution without US veto

Yet last Friday that plan collapsed when his lengthy draft resolution was vetoed by Russia and China and rejected by Algeria. The plan was widely presented in the media as supporting an immediate ceasefire, but a close look at the distorted U.S. text showed that sentiments were more complex. He said a ceasefire must be linked to the release of all hostages, making it a conditional call. The draft also contained few explicit demands on Israel, although many were implicit.

At the same time, a competing draft ceasefire resolution, much shorter and less conditional, was being circulated at U.N. headquarters by the 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council, including many U.S. allies.

When the US text was blocked by Russia on Friday, it was assumed that this alternative ceasefire text would in turn be vetoed by the United States.

Over the weekend, U.S. diplomats pushed to make the ceasefire call in the draft linked to the release of the hostages. But the non-permanent members held firm, insisting that while the release of the hostages and a ceasefire were imperative, they could not be tied down, as it would provide justification for Israel to continue its military action in Gaza on the grounds that Hamas had not done so. conditions agreed for the release of all hostages.

The top priority had to be saving civilians in northern Gaza from imminent famine, and in southern Gaza, displaced people had to be saved from a threat of an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah.

Likewise, the non-permanent 10 did not allow the talks between Hamas and Israel, supervised by the United States, to be anything other than recognized in the text of the resolutions. This meant that the UN could no longer be treated as a spectator to US diplomacy on the ground. The UN had arrived at its own vision of what was needed: an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages, both self-contained events.

The United States faced a difficult choice, especially since its closest ally, the United Kingdom, was not prepared to abstain. David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, could no longer hide his fury at Israel's prevarication over aid supplies.

So could the United States block a humanitarian ceasefire for the fourth time, leaving civilians exposed to Israel's promised attack in Rafah? Or might he finally implicitly acknowledge that by continually acting as Israel's diplomatic protection team, he has not gained him much influence over Benjamin Netanyahu's military or political strategy?

Ultimately, the United States recognized that its efforts to capture the UN agenda in Gaza had failed, and instead recognized the UN's general mindset. The applause at the Security Council after the adoption of the resolution was a wave of relief, reminiscent for some of the moment when French Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin delivered his superb speech against the Iraq war in 2003.

Israel has already felt the wind blowing among its Western allies, but is in no mood to stop fighting until Hamas is completely crushed. All those countries that now turn away from Israel will view this moment as a mark of shame, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said last week. After all these declarations of support for the Jewish people when they were victims, you are now abandoning us, at the last step before our victory against a genocidal terrorist force? Ashamed.

The sense of abandonment in Israel will now be acute, but that may not be enough to deter it from testing American resolve by walking alone. Regardless of how much sympathy Israel retains, the vote marks an important moment in how the world views its conduct in this war.

There is no indication that Biden wants to use the vote as a springboard for a showdown with Netanyahu. Faced with virulent accusations of betrayal from Republicans and Israelis, the Biden administration instead tried to downplay the importance of the vote, saying that the American abstention did not represent a change in policy and emphasizing that references to the ceasefire fire and hostages were contained in a single sentence.

Biden's diplomats also say, surprisingly, that the resolution is non-binding, a judgment not shared by the British, who say it should be implemented immediately. This serves to highlight how little control the United States has over events.

