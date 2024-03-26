US authorizes ceasefire vote at UN, but it comes late for Gaza residents





In a surprise move on Monday, the United States abstained from a United Nations Security Council vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The US abstention allowed the resolution to pass by a vote of 14-0, marking the first successful ceasefire measure to be applied to the UN's highest decision-making body in more than five months of repression Israeli air and ground offensives against the militant group Hamas. It also highlighted the growing divide between the Biden administration and Israel's wartime government, led by right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Unlike a US-backed resolution that failed to pass last week, this one, backed by Russia and China, did not link the ceasefire call to the release of the hostages Hamas captives. Instead, it articulated them into separate, independent arrangements to take place during the holy month of Ramadan. And he hoped that an immediate truce would lead to a lasting ceasefire.

As it has for decades in the Security Council, the United States has used its veto as diplomatic cover for Israel three times since Hamas' deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7 triggered a large-scale war. Its failure to exercise this prerogative on Monday was a sign of the White House's frustration with Israeli actions during the war, which include the devastation of much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, attacks on hospitals and the restriction of the flow of international humanitarian aid to the enclave. Senior US officials also spoke out against Netanyahu's plan to launch a ground offensive on Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million displaced Palestinians seek refuge.

News of the US abstention sparked an angry response from Netanyahu and his allies. The embattled Israeli leader has canceled the visit of a delegation of his advisers to Washington, scheduled for this week. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was already in town. The US decision not to veto the UN resolution harms both the war effort and efforts to free the hostages, because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow it to “accept a ceasefire without the release of our abductees,” Netanyahu's office noted in a statement.

U.S. officials rejected the claims, insisting their abstention did not signal a change in course. There's no reason for this to be considered any sort of escalation, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Nothing has changed in our policy. We still want a ceasefire. We still want to get all the hostages out. And we still want to see more humanitarian aid reach the people of Gaza.

For many people in Gaza, the Security Council's adoption comes far too late. We are already halfway through Ramadan, a month-long holy period marked by pronounced sorrow and suffering in the Palestinian territories. The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, forced the overwhelming majority of Gaza residents to flee their homes, and plunged more than half of Gaza's population into de facto famine. Young children are dying of malnutrition in what U.N. officials describe as the world's largest and most serious food crisis.

U.S. officials in reporter briefings framed Netanyahu's response to their abstention as part of the prime minister's posturing in his battles for political survival at home. Netanyahu has also waded into Washington's partisan fissures, appearing virtually at a briefing with Republican senators while publicly sparring with Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration. But his domestic rivals also rejected the impact of the resolution, which U.S. officials deemed non-binding.

The State of Israel has a moral obligation to continue fighting until the hostages are returned and the threat from Hamas is removed and that is what we will do, said Benny Gantz, former foe of Israel. Netanyahu and minister in the current war cabinet. The Security Council's decision has no operational significance for us.

Israeli forces continued their week-long raid on al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Monday, amid claims by Israelis that Hamas has a presence there. Israel also said it would cease cooperation with UNRWA, the U.N. agency that distributes most aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and which U.N. Secretary-General Antnio Guterres describes as the only ray of light for millions of people who survive thanks to his support.

Through it all, the United States has acted hand in hand with Israel, greenlighting increased arms transfers to bolster the Israeli military's relentless bombing campaigns. Veteran observers of U.S.-Israel relations say Biden was too reluctant to exert the considerable influence Washington has over the Jewish state, including by withholding or conditioning military aid.

This is something that even Republican administrations did in the 20th century, although recent U.S. governments have been much more willing to keep Israel close. In recent years, the willingness to use the aid relationship as leverage has declined significantly, Martin Indyk, special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations in the Obama administration, told the New York Times. The dependency relationship is there, it just needs to be exploited.

Palestinian critics of the US approach find little reason for optimism in the minor rifts between Biden and Netanyahu. Efforts the White House claims to be pursuing to restrict Israel and accelerate aid to Gaza, wrote Tariq Kenney-Shawa of Al-Shabaka, a Palestinian think tank, are buying Israel time by distracting the public with rhetoric noble on human rights and the concerns of the Palestinians. civilians while doing everything in its power to ensure that the flow of weapons to Israel continues uninterrupted.

And analysts are increasingly skeptical about what might follow a cessation of hostilities, whenever and whatever UN resolutions. Beyond Netanyahu's right-wing nationalist camp, there is little appetite among the Israeli public for debate over a two-state solution or a political process to address Palestinian demands for equal rights or the creation of a state. The costs of rebuilding Gaza will be astronomical and it may be decades before the territory still recovers from the impact of a much smaller-scale Israeli campaign in 2014.

Arab governments present vague and flimsy plans for the administration of Gaza, dependent on Israeli political acquiescence that has not yet materialized, a neutralization of Hamas that may still be impossible, and international funds that do not yet materialize. have not yet been lifted.

Few believe that any multinational peacekeeping force can be established, or that Gulf states will provide the vast sums needed for reconstruction, wrote the Guardian's Jason Burke in a pessimistic article on the shortage clarity on the post-war future of Gaza. The result is a slow slide toward the default option, where men who can muster the most coercive force take control.

