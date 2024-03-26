US officials warn of ISIS-K threatExBulletin





ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall, and U.S. officials warn the group is also targeting Western targets.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in the brutal attack on a Moscow concert hall that left some 140 people dead and dozens injured. ISIS Khorasan – like ISIS-K – is an offshoot of the Islamic State. He claimed responsibility. And officials warn the group could also target Western countries. For more, NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman is here in studio. Hi, Tom.

TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Hi, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Okay. So the Islamic State, I think many Americans would recognize as the group that created what they call a caliphate in Iraq, in Syria. The United States claimed to have been defeated years ago. So, what is this ISIS-K?

BOWMAN: That's true. There has of course been a US-led campaign against the Islamic State. They were defeated in Iraq and Syria in 2019, although the United States and local forces are still preying on the remnants. Now this ISIS Khorasan is based in Afghanistan, along the border with Pakistan. And the name, Mary Louise, comes from the region that once included parts of present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia. This is a large area where they would like to establish another caliphate.

KELLY: Okay.

BOWMAN: Now, ISIS emerged in 2015 and launched its first attack in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing several dozen people. In fact, I was there at the time. And U.S. commanders said their presence was quite small, perhaps around 800 fighters, and included some who once fought for the Taliban, as well as Pakistanis and some from other countries. Today, the United States sometimes targets ISIS-K and even – get this – tells the Taliban where they are. But since the United States left in 2021, these efforts have dried up for the United States. No drones fly over Afghanistan. There is currently very little information about ISIS-K, which continues to grow and is now expanding throughout the region.

KELLY: Well, and if these reports are true, capable of attacking well beyond the Moscow region. How real are these fears? We mentioned that ISIS-K could target the West, could target the United States.

BOWMAN: Well, first of all, there is concern that ISIS-K threatens the West. That's what the region's top officer, Gen. Erik Kurilla, told Congress just a day before the attack on Moscow. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIK KURILLA: ISIS intensified its attacks in Iraq and Syria earlier this year, and the risk of an attack emanating from Afghanistan is increasing. I estimate that ISIS in Khorasan retains the capacity and willingness to attack U.S. and Western interests abroad in as little as six months, with little or no warning.

BOWMAN: Now, Kurilla also told lawmakers that the United States should work more closely with Pakistan, which has a better idea of ​​what's happening next to Afghanistan with ISIS-K. It is important to note, Mary Louise, that France yesterday increased its threat warning to the highest level due to this deadly attack in Russia. French leaders said today that ISIS-K was behind foiled attacks in the country in recent months. The threat is therefore real.

KELLY: This raises a very fundamental question. What’s in it for ISIS-K? For example, why would ISIS-K go after targets in Russia, Iran, or the Taliban in Afghanistan?

BOWMAN: Well, the three governments share something in common: attacks against ISIS in Iraq or Syria or Afghanistan, or attacks against some of the ethnic groups that make up ISIS-K. Russia and Iran support Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who attacks ISIS and other militant groups. Additionally, Russia has been attacking Muslim-majority countries like Afghanistan and Chechnya for years. Along with the Taliban, ISIS considers them illegitimate, not adhering to their vision of Islam and not being the legitimate leader of the country. And the Taliban have harshly targeted certain ethnic groups in Afghanistan, such as the Tajiks, who were involved in the attack in Russia.

KELLY: In this concert hall in Moscow. Again, it was last Friday. Tom Bowman, NPR Pentagon correspondent, good to see you. THANKS.

BOWMAN: You're welcome.

