Wikileaks' Assange can appeal for new hearing, UK judge rules





Two British judges postponed a decision Tuesday on whether to allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's last-ditch appeal against extradition to the United States, giving Washington three weeks to provide further “assurances” on the case. I gave it to you.

The United States wants the 52-year-old Australian citizen to stand trial there on charges that WikiLeaks released hundreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010.

In attempting to halt this process, Assange has suffered a series of court losses in a protracted legal case that his supporters see as a fight for press freedom.

But after two days of evidence last month, a London judge said there was “a real prospect of success” on three of the nine grounds on which he appealed.

Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson gave Washington three weeks to allay concerns that they would be prejudiced in their trial because they were not U.S. citizens and that they could face the death penalty if convicted. I gave it to you.

The pair wrote in their 66-page decision that “the defendants will be given an opportunity to provide assurances before a final decision is made on the application for leave to appeal.”

“If no certainty is given, we will grant permission to appeal without further hearing.

“If assurances are given, we will give the parties the opportunity to make further submissions before making a final decision.”

'Very surprising'

Tuesday's ruling, published online, means Assange will remain in the maximum-security prison in southeast London where he has been held since 2019.

He did not attend the February hearing in person or remotely due to illness.

If he ultimately accepts another appeal, the case will be heard in a London court.

But if the judges are swayed by US reassurances, Assange will exhaust all of Britain's appeals and be extradited.

But his team has previously said it would ask the European Court to intervene and would take 14 days to do so.

Assange's wife Stella, who led the campaign to block Assange's extradition, said the decision was “astounding”.

“What the court did was send a letter requesting political intervention from the United States and saying, ‘It’s okay,’” she told reporters outside the court.

Campaign groups including Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders have also called for Assange's release.

“The United States must stop the politically motivated prosecution of Assange, which puts him and freedom of the press at risk globally,” said Simon Crowther, Amnesty’s legal adviser.

legal saga

The United States indicted Assange several times between 2018 and 2020, but U.S. President Joe Biden has continued to face domestic and international pressure to dismiss the cases brought by his predecessor, President Donald Trump.

Major media organizations, press freedom advocates and the Australian Parliament have all condemned prosecutions under the 1917 Espionage Act, which has never been used to publish classified information.

Washington claims Assange and others at WikiLeaks recruited and agreed to hackers to carry out “one of the largest compromises of classified information” in U.S. history.

At a hearing last month, U.S. government lawyers argued the case on a variety of legal grounds.

Assange's lawyers submitted that the charges were “political” and that he was accused of “engaging in the common journalistic practice of obtaining and publishing classified information.”

They also argued it was “disproportionate” for him to face decades in prison if convicted.

Before going to prison, Assange spent seven years hiding in Ecuador's London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced charges of sexual assault that were later dismissed.

The high court blocked his extradition, but reversed its decision on appeal in 2021 after the United States pledged not to incarcerate him in the most extreme prison, “ADX Florence.”

It also promised that he would not be subject to a harsh regime known as “special administrative measures” and would eventually be allowed to serve his sentence in Australia.

In March 2022, the UK's Supreme Court refused permission to appeal, arguing that Assange had failed to 'raise a controversial legal issue'.

A few months later, former Home Secretary Priti Patel formally approved his extradition.

Assange is seeking permission to review that decision and the 2021 appeal ruling.

(AFP)

