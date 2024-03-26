Who could influence the outcome of the US elections? President of Mexico





Migrants were crossing the U.S. southern border in record numbers, international rail bridges were abruptly closed and official ports of entry were closed.

Desperate for help in December, President Biden called Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who told him to quickly send a delegation to the Mexican capital, according to several U.S. officials.

The White House hastened to do so. Soon after, Mexico increased enforcement of the law. Illegal border crossings into the United States fell in January.

As immigration moves to the forefront of the U.S. presidential campaign, Mexico has become a key player on an issue that could influence the election, and the White House has worked hard to preserve Mr. López Obrador's cooperation.

The administration publicly claims that its diplomacy has been a success.

But behind closed doors, some senior Biden officials have come to view Mr. López Obrador as an unpredictable partner, who they say is not doing enough to systematically police his own southern border or the police routes used by smugglers to bring millions of migrants to the United States. United States, according to several American and Mexican officials. None of them wanted to speak publicly about the delicate diplomatic relations.

We're not getting the cooperation we should have been getting, said John Feeley, former deputy chief of mission in Mexico from 2009 to 2012. Mr. Feeley said the two countries had conducted more joint patrols and investigations to securing the border under the Obama administration.

I know what it looks like when there is real cooperation, Feeley said, as opposed to what we have now, which is presented as great cooperation but I think it's bupkis.

While in office, President Donald J. Trump used the threat of tariffs to coerce Mr. López Obrador into implementing his crackdown on migration.

Mr. Biden needs Mexico just as much, but he has taken a different approach, instead striving to avoid conflict with Mexico's powerful and sometimes volatile leader in hopes of preserving cooperation.

“AMLO correctly assessed her influence and recognized that she was using ours,” said Juan Gonzalez, Mr. Biden’s former top adviser on Latin America, using Mr. López Obrador’s nickname.

Liz Sherwood-Randall, US Homeland Security Advisor, said the White House is working collaboratively at the highest levels with the Mexican government, adding: President Lopez Obrador has been a critically important partner for President Biden.

Since 2022, Mexico has added hundreds of immigration checkpoints and increased law enforcement personnel tenfold, according to figures provided by the U.S. State Department. Mexico also detains more migrants than at any time in recent history.

Yet the number of arrivals at the southern border remains stubbornly high. There have been more than two million illegal border crossings in each of the last two fiscal years, twice as many as in 2019, the busiest year for arrests under Mr. Trump.

The lull earlier this year remains one of the highest Januarys on record for illegal crossings, according to U.S. federal data. Apprehensions increased further in February.

In Mexico, officials say they have reached the limit of what they are capable of achieving in the face of an extraordinary influx that has also overwhelmed their country.

Mr. López Obrador has pushed the White House to devote more development aid to Latin American countries, to tackle the problems that push migrants to leave.

We want the root causes to be taken into account, to be seriously examined, he told CBS's 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast Sunday. Asked if he would continue to secure the border even if the United States did not do what he asked, Mr. López Obrador replied: “Yes, because our relationship is very important.

Migration has increased due to factors difficult for a single government to control: persistent poverty, raging violence, the effects of climate change and the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic that have left people desperate to get a chance to survive.

Yet Mexican officials also blame U.S. policy, saying migrants are incentivized to come to the United States because the asylum system is so clogged that migrants have a good chance of remaining in the country for years until until their case is decided.

It's entirely the United States' responsibility, not ours, Enrique Lucero, head of the Office of Migrant Affairs in Tijuana, a local government agency, said in an interview, referring to the migrant crisis.

The U.S. government needs to change its entire immigration and asylum system, the legal framework, he said, or we'll end up doing the dirty work.

In recent months, authorities in Tijuana have raided hotels and shelters, beefed up security at official crossings and set up new checkpoints along a once-deserted section of the border near the city where migrants were crossing. through a gap in the wall.

Nothing worked for long.

Authorities' crackdown has only exposed migrants to greater danger, aid groups say, leading smugglers to take people on riskier routes across the vast desert, where they often lose and end up dehydrated.

One night in February, a smuggler dropped off a group of 18 people miles from the border, telling them they would quickly find a breach in the wall. In the darkness, the group got lost and walked for hours until finally crossing into California and arriving at a makeshift camp where migrants often squeeze into portable toilets for shelter.

Two-year-old Denver Gonzalez couldn't stop sobbing.

I'm cold, I want to sleep, the boy cried repeatedly, while his father wrapped his little body in blankets donated by a local volunteer.

You put pressure on them at one point, and they go somewhere else, said David Prez Tejada, head of the Baja California office of Mexico's National Immigration Institute, referring to smugglers. It's a game of cat and mouse, and it's extremely difficult to control.

The White House has pushed the Mexican government to increase expulsions, implement visa restrictions for more countries to make it difficult to enter Mexico and strengthen security forces at its southern border.

Since 2022, the Mexican government has added hundreds of immigration checkpoints, increased security along the rail routes used by migrants to travel north, and increased law enforcement personnel tenfold, according to figures provided by the US State Department. Mexico also detains more migrants than at any time in recent history.

Yet truckloads of migrants continue to stream across the country, in part because smugglers often pay authorities at checkpoints, U.S. officials say.

The Biden administration wants Mexico to increase expulsions. Mexico's Foreign Ministry announced last week that it had reached an agreement with Venezuela to expel migrants and help them find work.

But repatriation flights are expensive and Mexico has legal obstacles to mass expulsions of people. Last year, Mexico's Supreme Court ruled that migrants could only be detained for 36 hours.

Many countries require at least 72 hours' notice before accepting flights with their citizens, said a senior Mexican official who was not authorized to speak publicly. This means the government often has to release migrants before it can negotiate their return. Expulsions from Mexico fell by more than half last year, according to Mexican government data.

The White House has also been pressuring Mexico to do more of what some officials call decompression, which involves transporting people away from the border to somewhere deeper in the country.

People are being arrested by Mexican authorities and sent to random towns in the south, said Erika Pinheiro, executive director of Al Otro Lado, or To the Other Side, a humanitarian group. Forcing them to return north, pay bribes to the authorities and take all these risks again is inhumane.

Emiliano Rodriguez Mega contributed reporting from Mexico City.

