Money Blog: 'Secret' courts for speeding and TV license offenses should end, magistrate says | uk news





8 items whose prices will rise next week – and 6 items that will significantly stretch Britons' pocketbooks

April 1 (next Monday) is nicknamed National Price Increase Day because it is the day government agencies and private companies traditionally raise prices for goods and services ahead of the new fiscal year.

So what can we expect this year?

TV and broadband

BT, EE, Plusnet and Vodafone customers will be charged a 7.9% surcharge from April. These companies quote December inflation figures plus 3.9%, which is standard industry practice.

Virgin Media and O2, which merged in 2021, will increase prices by 8.8% as they use the January Retail Price Index plus 3.9%. There are warnings that some O2 customers will see prices rise by less than this.

Sky is also implementing price increases. This means most Sky TV and broadband customers will pay an average of 6.7% more from April 1.

local tax

Most people living in councils responsible for social care in the UK will see their bills rise by up to 4.99%.

In areas where councils do not oversee social care, most increases will be 2.99%.

Birmingham City Council, which has virtually declared bankruptcy, has been given permission to increase council tax by 21% over two years, partly due to a black hole caused by equal pay claims and the rollout of faulty IT systems.

Local authorities in Scotland have frozen council tax, while increases in Wales range from 3% to 21%. Northern Ireland uses a rating system instead of local taxes, and an increase is expected here too.

TV license

The annual cost of a standard color TV license will rise to 169.50 from April 1. This is a 10.50 increase from the current annual price of 159.

Social housing for rent

The September CPI inflation rate (6.7%) is used to determine annual rent increases.

In 2024-25, the limit will be an additional 1% on top of 6.7%.

water

The average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales is set to rise by an average of 6% from April.

Water UK said the increase would bring the average annual bill per household to $473.

car tax

In April, excise taxes will increase on all but the cleanest new and used cars.

The increase is typically calculated based on the RPI inflation rate and is expected to be around 6%.

train fare

Scottish rail fares are set to rise by 8.7% in April after the Scottish Government insisted the previous fare freeze was unsustainable.

In England and Wales, rates rose by 4.9% on March 3.

stamp

Royal Mail is set to increase the price of postage stamps again as the company struggles with falling postal volumes.

From April 2, the price of first class stamps will increase by 10p to 1.35p and 85p.

April is not all bad news

national insurance

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced in his Budget earlier this month that NI's starting rate would change from 10% to 8% from April 6.

This will benefit 27 million workers and is worth about 450 a year to an average worker with an average salary of 35,000, he said.

NI for 2 million self-employed people will also be cut.

The rate will be lowered from 8% to 6%. The government says a self-employed person earning $28,200 is worth $350.

child allowance

The amount people can earn before child benefit is reduced or eliminated is increasing.

Currently, people lose 1% of their benefits for every $100 they earn above $50,000. Once you hit 60,000, your benefits are cut completely.

Starting in April, benefits will not be reduced until one parent's income exceeds $60,000. And it will only go fully at 80,000.

profit

Inflation-linked benefits and tax credits are set to increase by 6.7% in April.

This was the September CPI level.

For joint claimants over 25, the universal credit standard allowance will rise from 578.82 to 617.60 per month.

Pension

The basic pension and new national pension are scheduled to increase by 8.5% from April to $11,502 per year.

The new state pension is for people who reached state pension age on or after 6 April 2016. It will increase from 203.85 to 221.20 per share.

minimum wage

The national minimum wage for those over 21 will rise to 11.44, an increase of 1.02, or 9.8%.

The increase was higher in younger age groups, with a 21.2% increase for apprentices (up to 6.40 years).

energy price cap

From April 1 to June 30 of this year, the price paid by the average household using electricity and gas will be reduced to $1,690 per year.

That's 238 units per year below the price cap from January 1 to March 31 this year.

