UN demand for ceasefire in Gaza sparks fiercest clash between US and Israel





UNITED NATIONS (AP) The United Nations Security Council issued its first demand for a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday, with the United States angering Israel by abstaining from the vote. Israel responded by canceling a visit to Washington by a high-level delegation, in the most violent public clash between the allies since the start of the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the United States of deviating from a principled position by allowing the vote without conditioning the ceasefire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the administration was rather perplexed by Netanyahu's decision. He said the Israelis were choosing to create a perception of daylight here when they didn't need it.

Kirby and the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. said the United States abstained because the resolution did not condemn Hamas. U.S. officials chose to abstain rather than veto the proposal because it accurately reflects our view that a ceasefire and the release of hostages go hand in hand, Kirby said.

The 15-member council voted 14-0 to approve the resolution, which also demands the release of all hostages captured during the Oct. 7 Hamas surprise attack in southern Israel. The chamber applauded warmly after the vote.

The United States has vetoed Security Council ceasefire resolutions, largely because of its failure to directly link them to the release of hostages, its failure to condemn Hamas attacks and the delicacy of the current negotiations. U.S. officials argued that the ceasefire and the hostage releases were linked, while Russia, China and many other council members favored unconditional calls for a ceasefire.

The resolution approved Monday demands the release of the hostages but does not make it a condition of the ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, which ends in April.

Hamas said it welcomed the UN decision, but said the ceasefire must be permanent.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Ambassador and Representative of the United States to the United Nations, abstained from her vote as the United Nations Security Council adopted a ceasefire resolution, Monday, March 25, 2024 (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

We confirm our willingness to engage in an immediate prisoner exchange process that will lead to the release of prisoners on both sides, the group said. For months, activists have sought an agreement providing for a complete end to the conflict.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted: This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable.

The U.S. decision to abstain comes at a time of growing tensions between President Joe Biden's administration and Netanyahu over Israel's continuation of the war, high civilian casualties and limited amounts of humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza . The two countries have also clashed over Netanyahu's rejection of a Palestinian state, Jewish settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and settlement expansion there.

Furthermore, the well-known antagonism between Netanyahu and Biden, which dates to Biden's tenure as vice president, deepened after Biden questioned Israel's strategy in the fight against Hamas.

Then Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Biden ally, suggested Netanyahu was not acting in Israel's best interests and called on Israel to hold new elections. Biden signaled his approval of Schumers' remarks, prompting a rebuke from Netanyahu.

During its visit to the United States, the Israeli delegation was to present to White House officials its plans for a possible ground invasion of Rafah, a town on the Egyptian border in southern Gaza, where more than a million Palestinian civilians have found refuge to escape the war.

Last week, Netanyahu rejected a US request to halt the planned invasion of Rafah – pledging during a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to act alone if necessary. Blinken warned that Israel could soon face increasing international isolation, while Vice President Kamala Harris said Israel could soon face unspecified consequences if it launched a ground attack.

The Security Council vote came after Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would have supported an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas . This resolution presented a weakened link between a ceasefire and the release of hostages, leaving it open to interpretation and without a time limit.

The United States warned that the resolution approved Monday could harm negotiations aimed at ending hostilities, raising the possibility of another veto, this time by the Americans. The talks involve the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

As Ramadan ends on April 9, the ceasefire request would last only two weeks, although the draft says the pause in fighting should lead to a lasting ceasefire.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the resolution supported ongoing diplomatic efforts, adding that negotiators were moving closer to a ceasefire agreement with the release of all hostages , but did not succeed. Again.

She urged the Council and UN members around the world to speak out and unequivocally demand that Hamas accept the proposed deal.

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States abstained because some changes requested by the United States were ignored, including the condemnation of Hamas.

The resolution, presented by the Council's 10 elected members, was supported by Russia, China and the Arab Group of 22 nations at the United Nations.

Under the United Nations Charter, Security Council resolutions are legally binding on its 193 member countries, although they are often flouted.

Algeria's Ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama, Arab representative to the Council, thanked the Council for finally demanding a ceasefire.

We look forward to the Israeli occupying Power's commitment to and compliance with this resolution, so that it can end the bloodshed without any conditions and end the suffering of the Palestinian people, he said.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, told the Council that the vote must be a turning point that will save lives in Gaza and end the onslaught of atrocities against our people.

Shortly before Monday's vote, lawmakers amended the final draft resolution by removing the word permanent in the demand that a ceasefire during Ramadan should lead to a lasting end to the fighting, apparently at the request of the UNITED STATES.

Russia complained that removing the word could allow Israel to resume military operations in the Gaza Strip at any time after Ramadan and proposed an amendment to reinstate it. This amendment was rejected because it did not receive the minimum nine yes votes, with three council members voting in favor, the United States voting against and 11 countries abstaining.

Since the start of the war, the Security Council has adopted two resolutions on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, but neither has called for a ceasefire.

More than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in the fighting, according to Gaza's health ministry. The agency does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children account for two-thirds of the deaths.

Gaza is also facing a serious humanitarian emergency. A report by an international authority on hunger warned last week that famine is imminent in northern Gaza and that escalating war could push half of the territory's 2.3 million people to the brink of death. starvation.

The United States has vetoed three resolutions demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, the most recent being an Arab-backed measure on February 20. This resolution was supported by 13 Council members with one abstention, reflecting the overwhelming support for a ceasefire.

In late October, Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in fighting to deliver aid, protection of civilians and a halt to the arming of Hamas. They said it did not reflect global calls for a ceasefire.

They vetoed a U.S. resolution again on Friday, calling it ambiguous and saying it was not a direct demand to end the fighting that much of the world wants.

The vote has become a new showdown between world powers that are locked in tense conflicts elsewhere, with the United States facing criticism for not being tough enough on its ally Israel even as tensions between the two countries rise.

Thomas-Greenfield on Monday accused Russia and China of using the Gaza conflict as a political stick to try to divide this council at a time when we need to come together.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Colleen Long in Washington and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed.

