UK food price inflation has slowed to 4.5% but many shoppers are still struggling | supermarket





Food price inflation in the UK has slowed to 4.5%, the lowest since February 2022, but one in four households are still struggling financially, retail researchers have found.

But the latest monthly figures from analysts Kantar suggest a shift in sentiment, with luxury retailers Waitrose and Ocado being the only grocers to win new shoppers over the past three months. -brand.

Ocado was the fastest-growing brand, according to Kantar, as price cuts helped the online grocery specialist recover from the post-pandemic downturn. In a separate trading statement published on Tuesday, Ocado Retail reported that sales rose about 11% to 645 million units in the three months to March 3. Tesco price match on thousands of products.

Hannah Gibson, CEO of Ocado Retail, a joint venture between M&S and technology group Ocado, said shoppers were prepared to splurge on snacks but offset the costs by saving on basics. He said the market was stabilizing. Consumers are feeling more confident. They are very value-conscious, but they want to spend their money on things they enjoy, she said.

Waitrose's annual sales growth of 3.9% was faster than that of discounter Aldi for the first time since 2021, according to Kantar. Aldi has been targeted by price-matching campaigns from Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda and Lidl. Only Asda, Co-op and Iceland lagged Aldis' sales growth of 3.1%, with struggling Morrisons also recording 3.6%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insights at Kantar, said: Food inflation has declined significantly since hitting an alarming high of 17% in March 2023. But despite this ongoing slowdown, many UK households are still feeling the squeeze. . 23% said they were struggling financially in our data, the same proportion reported in November last year.

Lidl remains the fastest-growing high street grocer, with sales up 8.8%, driven by a 24% increase in baked goods sales and an 11% increase in fruit, vegetables and salads.

Across the UK, $605 million more was spent on promotional deals this month than in March last year, with almost a third of baskets at Tesco, Sainsburys and Asda containing at least one product that was price-matched by the discounter. There was.

While sales of branded goods are now growing faster than private brands, sales of supermarket premium own brand lines rose 16.1%, the fastest pace in almost three years. This may be partly due to easing budget constraints, but it also suggests that consumers are still looking for cheaper options than the big brands.

Prices of staples such as butter and milk are falling the fastest, but prices of sweets and chocolate confections rise significantly ahead of Easter, when families stock up on seasonal treats. Hot cross bread sales increased by 15% compared to last year.

