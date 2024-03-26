Cyberattacks: China hits back at sanctions on US, UK over spy hacks as coordinated pressure on Beijing grows





Hong Kong CNN —

Beijing has lashed out at the United States and the United Kingdom for imposing sanctions over alleged cyberattacks backed by the Chinese government, calling the move by Western allies an act of political manipulation.

The United States and the United Kingdom on Monday announced a series of criminal charges and sanctions against seven Chinese hackers for allegedly carrying out high-profile attacks on behalf of China's civilian intelligence agency.

The years-long campaign reportedly targeted US officials, senators, journalists and businesses, including Pentagon contractors, as well as British parliamentarians, the UK election watchdog and members of the European Parliament. , thus affecting millions of people.

New Zealand also weighed in on Tuesday, accusing state-sponsored Chinese hackers of launching malicious cyber activity against the country's parliament in 2021.

Accusations of cyberespionage have long been a major sticking point between Beijing and Washington, with the United States indicting a series of Chinese hackers in recent years.

Public accusations by three members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence alliance show that major Western democracies are now taking a more concerted and coordinated stance against what they see as unacceptable levels of hacking and spying by Beijing .

At a press conference on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry lashed out at the United States and the United Kingdom, accusing them of exaggerating so-called Chinese cyberattacks.

This is purely political manipulation. China is strongly dissatisfied with this situation and firmly opposes it, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, adding that China has made solemn representations to both sides.

We urge the United States and the United Kingdom to stop politicizing cybersecurity issues, stop slandering and defaming China, impose unilateral sanctions, and stop cyberattacks against China.

The spokesperson did not mention New Zealand.

Australia and the European Union also expressed solidarity with the United Kingdom and raised concerns about China's alleged malicious cyber activities, as Beijing faces increasing scrutiny in a big year electoral for democracies around the world.

The accusations and sanctions come as China tries to manage tensions and repair its strained relations with major Western powers, as it grapples with a host of economic challenges, including an exodus of foreign investment.

Beijing's frustration was evident Tuesday, when Lin, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, accused the United States of encouraging the Five Eyes alliance to spread all kinds of disinformation about threats spread by hackers Chinese for geopolitical purposes.

Liu Dongshu, an assistant professor of Chinese politics at the City University of Hong Kong, said the coordinated move by the United States and its allies undermines Beijing's “divide and rule” strategy.

My observation is that China has always sought to create some distance between the United States and other Western countries, such as European countries and Australia. Particularly given the possibility of Donald Trump's re-election, China believes there could be a chance to separate them a little further, he said.

But (these accusations) show that despite their differences, these countries remain united on many issues concerning China.

The sanctions against two Chinese nationals and a technology company in the central Chinese city of Wuhan mark the first time Britain has imposed sanctions on entities affiliated with the Chinese state over alleged cyberattacks, while even though Western intelligence agencies have increasingly been sounding the alarm in recent years.

This is an escalation, but perhaps only because the UK has been rather restrained in its previous actions, said Jonathan Sullivan, an associate professor and China specialist at the University of Nottingham.

British cybersecurity officials said a Chinese state-backed hacking group, known as APT31, carried out reconnaissance against British parliamentarians who were openly critical of Beijing in 2021.

Chinese hackers also most likely breached the British electoral commission in 2021 and 2022 and accessed the personal data of 40 million voters, according to British officials.

On Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry said China had made technical clarifications in response to the APT31 information submitted by the United Kingdom, calling its evidence insufficient and unprofessional.

The sanctions come at a sensitive time in the United Kingdom, which faces a general election and braces for a wave of disinformation, said Sullivan, a China expert at the University of Nottingham.

Our economic relations with China are already being secured, from investments to data protection, he said, citing UK bans on Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G networks and systems. cameras from the Chinese surveillance company Hikvision from sensitive sites.

Last September, a British parliamentary researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

Sanctions could risk disrupting the upward trajectory of UK-China relations, which have stabilized over the past year after years of deterioration following British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pragmatic and robust approach when it comes to foreign policy, Sullivan said.

I would be surprised if (Beijing) did not respond in the same way. China generally does not accept such actions without retaliation.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

