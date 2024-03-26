British troops supply more than 10 tonnes of food to civilians in Gaza Strip





The relief supplies, consisting of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, canned food, and infant formula, will support Gaza residents.

The defense minister authorized the airstrikes after the threat to military missions and the risk to civilians were assessed to have been reduced.

An RAF A400M flew from Amman, Jordan to airdrop these aid supplies along the northern coastline of Gaza as part of a Jordan-led international relief mission. British personnel worked closely with the Royal Jordanian Air Force to plan and carry out this mission.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

The UK has already tripled its aid budget for Gaza, but we want to do more to reduce human suffering. Today’s airdrop provides an additional way to deliver humanitarian assistance and we are grateful to the leadership of the RAF personnel and Jordanian partners who took part in this essential mission.

The inferno triggered by the Hamas attack on October 7 led to massive casualties of innocent lives. The UK's goal is to deliver life-saving aid using every possible route, whether by road, air or new routes by sea.

We also continue to call on Israel to provide port access and open more land crossings to increase the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.

The A400M is a highly capable tactical and strategic airlift platform and today's airlift was the first mission to deliver humanitarian aid via parachute. Both RAF and British Army personnel took part in the mission. Drop zones were inspected before and during airdrops to ensure that relief supplies were delivered directly to civilians.

The airdrop is part of the UK's ongoing efforts to provide life-saving humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, with the UK recently sending 2,000 tonnes of blankets, tents and other relief supplies to more than 275,000 people and thousands of UK-funded relief supplies. It follows the delivery of British food aid by land. It also includes the establishment of a UK-funded field hospital in Gaza run by British charity UK-Med. As Palestinians continue to face a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the UK is committed to ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most.

The UK has previously supported international airlifts, including providing around 600 parachutes at the request of Jordan and Bahrain and providing vital support for Jordanian airlifts to Tal al-Hawah Hospital in northern Gaza. Additionally, the RAF delivered aid and humanitarian supplies to Egypt for distribution by the Egyptian Red Crescent and UNRWA from October to November 2023.

The UK continues to work with allies, including Cyprus, the United States, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates, to open a direct sea corridor to Gaza. A UK defense planning team has deployed to the US and Cyprus to support this international effort, and the Foreign Office, Commonwealth Development Agency is pre-positioning aid to Cyprus. The UK Hydrographic Office has also shared its analysis of the Gaza coast with US planners to help build temporary support docks. Last January, the UK worked with its Cypriot partners to pre-screen 87 tonnes of aid delivered by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship RFA Lyme Bay to the Egyptian Red Cross for the people of Gaza.

The UK is also focused on working closely with Jordan, which has played a key role in facilitating the UK's humanitarian response, to ensure that more aid can reach Gaza by land. Last week, the World Food Program (WFP) delivered more than 2,000 tons of food aid on the ground. This is in addition to the 150 tonnes of relief goods, including blankets and tents, that UNICEF provided in the UK earlier this month.

Along with the latest aid deliveries, the UK announced an additional $10 million in support funding for the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), taking total spending this financial year to over $100 million. This funding will support UN agencies on the ground to deliver life-saving aid and provide critical relief items such as tents to the most vulnerable people.

