



Asian hornets, which can eat up to 50 bees a day, are almost certainly “breeding and living in the UK” and could “wreak havoc” if they settle in the country, an insect expert has warned.

Paul Hetherington, director of communications and engagement at the Buglife charity, said after one of the hornets was first sighted in the UK on March 11:

The sighting has led conservationists to warn that Asian hornets may have established themselves in the UK.

Flying insects are about 25 mm long and queen bees are about 30 mm long. They are distinguished from European wasps by their predominantly black abdomen and yellow leg tips.

They prey on a variety of insects, including honey bees and bumblebees.

Mr Hetherington said the first sighting in the UK in 2016 and the earliest sighting this year was “very worrying”.

In an interview with Sky News' The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee, he said: “An adult Asian hornet can eat around 50 bees a day – that's the equivalent of one wasp's entire bee nest.”

“So just imagine what an Asian hornet nest could do to our bee population… They could have a devastating impact on bees because they come from overseas. There's not much that can get ahead of them in this country.

“So I’m very worried.”

Mr Hetherington added that it was “virtually certain that Asian hornets are breeding and living in the UK”. Fourteen nests were destroyed in the UK between August, September and October last year.

He added that the hornets appear to be establishing themselves in southern England, home to some of the country's rarest bumblebees, such as the Shrill Carder bee and the brown-banded Carder bee.

“It would be very easy for them to have a devastating effect on a population like that,” Mr Hetherington said.

The bug expert added that the presence of Asian hornets could be “absolutely disastrous” for consumers, with too many bees pollinating a wide range of crops.

Mr Hetherington continued: “If we lost all of our pollinators, our food costs for select foods such as fruit and peas would be around £2 billion a year, because we would have to pay people the bare minimum to go out and pollinate by hand. no see.

“If the consumer were to take hold and have a major disruption just in this country, the knock-on effect for the consumer would be absolutely disastrous.”

Image: Asian hornets have yellow leg tips. Photo: Reuters

Mr Hetherington said it was already clear that Asian bees had become established in northern France and it would be very difficult to drive them out of the UK.

The Asian hornet, which is native to Asia, was first discovered in Europe in 2004 in southwestern France.

It is believed that the pottery was consigned from China.

It is currently reported to be established in Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Jersey.

