UK court gives WikiLeaks Julian Assange three weeks before extradition





LONDON A British court ruled Tuesday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be immediately extradited to the United States to face hacking and espionage charges and that U.S. officials must first assure British authorities that he could count on free speech protections and not face the death penalty at a trial in the United States.

Britain's High Court in London gave US authorities three weeks to provide assurances and said Assange could appeal his extradition if those promises were not met. The decision on whether Assange will receive a full appeal hearing has been pushed back to May 20, provided the United States grants the assurances. Assange is expected to remain in London's Belmarsh prison for the time being, where he has been held since 2019.

Legal experts have expressed doubts that the United States would have great difficulty in providing the necessary guarantees not to resort to the death penalty, which is not even justified in view of the accusations made, and in guaranteeing protection of freedom of expression.

Speaking to reporters outside the High Court, Stella Assange, Julian's wife, described the decision as astonishing.

What the courts did was invite the United States to political intervention, to send a letter saying, 'Everything is fine,' she said. The Biden administration should not issue assurances; they should drop this shameful case that should never have been brought.

An indictment filed in Virginia accuses Assange, 52, of helping former Army soldier Chelsea Manning hack into U.S. systems and obtaining thousands of pages of classified military files and diplomatic cables on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2010. Prosecutors say Assange put lives in danger. by releasing the documents, which included unredacted source names and other sensitive military details, as part of a massive WikiLeaks exposure.

Assange's supporters and several prominent news outlets say he was a journalist publishing damning information about U.S. actions abroad and that his extradition and prosecution would set a legal precedent undermining the First Amendment.

The long-stalled trial against Assange could begin to move forward quickly if extradition is granted by the British courts. But in this case, Assange would then have a final opportunity to appeal his extradition to the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, France.

The WikiLeaks founder would face a maximum sentence of decades in prison if convicted of all charges. The 18-count indictment does not include allegations that Assange published emails from Democratic officials allegedly hacked as part of a Russian campaign to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election .

Nick Vamos, a London-based lawyer who previously oversaw extraditions at Britain's top prosecutor's office, noted that Assange's main arguments that his prosecution was politically motivated and an attack on journalism had been rejected.

The High Court made clear that Assange was not being prosecuted for journalism or for exposing serious state crimes, but for hacking and then publishing the names of sources who were seriously endangered, it said .

Assange's marathon battle against extradition has entered its home stretch, but has not quite reached the finish line, he said. The US government would have no difficulty providing these assurances and Mr Assange's extradition will ultimately be ordered, Vamos predicted.

In a 66-page ruling on Tuesday, Judge Victoria Sharp rejected most of Assange's arguments, but ruled that he had a real chance of success for three reasons: that his extradition would be incompatible with freedom of expression, that he could suffer harm because of his identity. Australian nationality, and that the current framework for his extradition does not adequately protect Assange from the death penalty.

U.S. officials have never raised the possibility of the death penalty in the Assange case, and none of the criminal laws under which Assange was charged authorize the death penalty. Assange faces a maximum sentence of five or ten years in prison on each of the 18 charges. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the decision Tuesday.

The court gave the US government three weeks to ensure that Assange would be allowed to invoke the First Amendment as part of his legal defense, that he would have the same free speech protections as any US citizen and that the authorities would not seek death. sentence, and that Assange's nationality would not prejudice his legal proceedings. If assurances are not given, Assange could appeal his extradition again, the court ruled. He lost a previous appeal to Britain's highest court in 2021.

The United States has never prosecuted a U.S. citizen for publishing classified information, but is seeking to pursue Mr. Assange in court, said Barry Pollack, Assange's U.S.-based lawyer. This alone demonstrates that he enjoys less protection under the First Amendment than the United States affords to its own citizens.

President Barack Obama commuted Manning's sentence in 2017 after she was convicted of Espionage Act and other offenses related to the WikiLeaks revelations. Justice Department officials declined to prosecute Assange during the Obama administration, then reversed course and obtained an indictment under President Donald Trump, but the move sparked controversy. Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia disagreed over whether to file charges under the Espionage Act, a law that is typically used to charge leaking sources within the government, not publishers who distribute information via their platforms.

Officials under Attorney General Merrick Garland, appointed by President Biden, oversaw much of the extradition process amid growing international opposition. Australia's Parliament voted last month to call on the British and US governments to release Assange.

A British judge initially suspended Assange's extradition in January 2021, considering him a depressed and sometimes desperate man, at high risk of suicide under the isolated or highly restrictive conditions he might face in US custody. -United.

In a letter last year inviting King Charles III to tour conditions at Belmarsh prison, Assange noted that a fellow inmate facing deportation had died by suicide just meters from his cell.

The US government has proposed not imposing special administrative measures on Assange and keeping him out of the supermax federal prison in Florence, Colorado, while he awaits trial. U.S. officials agreed to let Assange serve any sentence in Australia if convicted, and they indicated that Assange would be offered clinical and psychological treatment while in detention.

Britain's highest court previously approved the extradition in December 2021, finding that the United Kingdom and the United States had a long history of cooperation on extradition and that the United States had frequently and consistently provided insurance in the past. Assange was allowed to raise more arguments after this decision.

Rizzo reported from Alexandria, Virginia.

