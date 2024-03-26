American debt: is America at risk of a Liz Truss-style market collapse? The CBO thinks so





CNN London —

The United States risks a bond market crisis of the type that engulfed the United Kingdom 18 months ago, sending yields soaring and triggering a run on sterling, according to Congress's independent budget watchdog .

The Congressional Budget Office's stark warning comes as U.S. government debt continues to hit record highs, fueling concerns about the burden on the economy and taking a toll on America's credit rating.

In an interview with the Financial Times, CBO Director Phillip Swagel said the U.S. government's debt, which the Treasury Department estimates at nearly $35 trillion, is on an unprecedented trajectory.

The danger, of course, is what the UK faced with former Prime Minister (Liz) Truss, when policymakers tried to act and then there was a market reaction to that action, he told the newspaper, referring to investor backlash against the projects. for unfunded tax cuts that forced Truss to resign after just 45 days in office.

The United States isn't there yet, Swagel said. But as rising interest rates increase the cost of paying creditors, on track to reach $1 trillion a year in 2026, bond markets could rebound, Swagel added. CNN has contacted the CBO for comment.

Britain's bond market rout in September 2022 offered a warning of what can go wrong when investors reject the government's plan to borrow more.

British government bonds, or gilts, and the pound sterling have sold off sharply, partly in response to Truss' plans to issue more debt to pay for the tax cuts. Mortgage rates and other borrowing costs soared as investors demanded much higher premiums to hold British debt.

The Bank of England was eventually forced to intervene, pledging to buy government securities on whatever scale was necessary.

If the dysfunction in this market were to persist or worsen, there would be a significant risk to the financial stability of the United Kingdom, Dave Ramsden, a senior official at the central bank, said at the time. This would lead to a reduction in the flow of credit to the real economy.

U.S. government debt has soared under both Republicans and Democrats in recent years, inflated by former President Donald Trump's tax cuts in 2017 and pandemic-related stimulus measures under President Joe Biden.

Economists have been warning for years that debt is reaching dangerously high levels, and in August Fitch stripped the United States of its pristine triple-A credit rating, citing a high and growing public debt burden.

There could be more borrowing if Trump is re-elected president in November. He promised to extend his tax cuts for 2017 and also talked about reducing the corporate tax rate from the current 21 percent to 15 percent.

I will make the Trump tax cuts the largest tax cut in history, he said last month at the Black Conservative Federations' Honors Gala in South Carolina.

In the UK, Truss's planned tax cuts represented the biggest reductions in 50 years and included a reduction in the top rate of income tax from 45% to 40%.

Even in the absence of Truss-like dysfunction in the U.S. Treasury market, the rising cost of servicing the debt after a recent rapid rise in official interest rates is diverting ever-larger sums away from U.S. public services.

Interest costs on a common measure climbed to $659 billion in fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department. That's an increase of 39% from the previous year and nearly double what it was in fiscal 2020.

In fiscal year 2023, the government spent more on debt service than on housing, transportation and higher education, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit organization.

According to the CBO, the US public debt is expected to continue to rise. Such large and growing debt would slow economic growth, increase interest payments to foreign holders of U.S. debt and pose significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook, he said in a report last week. It could also make lawmakers feel more limited in their policy choices.

