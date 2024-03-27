Gaza ceasefire vote disrupts US-Israeli negotiations on Rafah





Already tense relations between the United States and Israel deteriorated further Monday with the passage of the United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a high-level delegation supposed to go to Washington this week.

Netanyahu and his far-right coalition were shaken after the United States abstained from voting on the UN Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, thus allowing the adoption of the measure. In recent weeks, the Israeli prime minister has also publicly expressed outrage at what he sees as an attempt by the White House and congressional Democrats to undermine his political position in his own country.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the White House was “disappointed” and “perplexed” by Netanyahu's response, but tried to downplay the rift, insisting that relations between the two countries have not reached a new low and that American policy has not changed.

“These are two leaders who have known each other for four decades now, and they didn't agree on everything in the past and they don't agree on everything right now,” Kirby said.

But Israel's response reflects an ever-widening divide between the two steadfast allies, a relationship that had already deteriorated ahead of Israel's planned offensive on Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, a military move officials opposed Americans warned.

The canceled delegation was meant to discuss Israel's plans for Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have sought refuge after a brutal Israeli air and ground campaign forced tens of thousands to flee northern parts of the enclave. White House officials said a ground invasion of the city without an accepted plan would create a humanitarian disaster.

“We believe that a ground invasion, especially without any credible plan, is a mistake, given the large number of displaced people there now,” Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat said Monday. Ryder. “There are ways to address the threat from Hamas while also considering the safety of civilians. »

But after the United States refused to veto the UN Security Council resolution – which also called for the immediate release of all of the more than 130 hostages taken by Hamas – Netanyahu's office issued a statement calling Washington's abstention a “clear step backward” from its previous position and a situation that would harm efforts to fight Hamas in Gaza and free the hostages.

As a result, the Israeli delegation expected to discuss Rafah will not travel to Washington, he added.

Far-right elements of the Israeli government have also issued irritating responses, with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calling the UN vote “proof that President Biden is not prioritizing Israel and the victory of the free world over terrorism, but rather to its own political considerations.” as reported by the New York Times.

But the United States, which previously vetoed three other resolutions calling for a ceasefire, rejected the claims.

“The Prime Minister's Office seems to indicate through public statements that we have changed in one way or another. We didn’t,” Kirby said during the daily White House press briefing Monday. “And we can decide what our policy is. It seems the Prime Minister's Office has chosen to create a sense of daylight here, when they don't need it.”

And State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the delegation's withdrawal “surprising and unfortunate,” given that the United States had previously informed the Israeli government of its intention to abstain from the vote. on the resolution.

Several media outlets reported that the White House told Netanyahu aides during discussions on Sunday that the U.S. abstention did not constitute a change in policy.

Kirby and Miller also repeatedly emphasized to reporters that the resolution was “non-binding.”

Still, Washington's choice constitutes the most targeted action yet at the U.N. against Israel, which Biden and other senior U.S. officials say must do more to prevent civilian casualties and allow more aid to Gaza since the start of the war in October.

U.S. officials believe Netanyahu's public discontent with the United States is manufactured for domestic purposes, Axios reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

“All of this is doomed to failure. The Prime Minister could have chosen a different path: aligning himself with the meaning of this resolution with the United States. He chose not to do so, apparently for political reasons,” a US official told the outlet.

Several U.S. lawmakers on Monday also criticized Israel's decision to walk away from negotiations, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeting that Netanyahu is “not so upset that he's turning down $3.3 billion from the taxpayers’ money to finance his immoral project.” war,” referring to the deadly annual aid the United States provides to the country.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is already in Washington and is still expected to meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to the White House.

Ryder also confirmed that the meeting between Austin and Gallant was still planned. The two men are expected to meet at the Pentagon to discuss the release of the hostages, Israeli operations in Gaza and the need to ensure the safety of civilian refugees in Rafah, he said.

