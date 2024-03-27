British court clears way for Assange to appeal US extradition | Julian Assange News





The high court gives the United States additional time to provide satisfactory assurances that the WikiLeaks founder will receive a fair trial.

A British court has ruled that Julian Assange must be given the chance to appeal an order to extradite him to the United States.

The High Court in London said on Tuesday that the WikiLeaks founder should have the right to challenge the British government's June 2022 extradition order unless the United States provides assurances within three weeks that he will receive a fair trial and not be put to death. The ruling was made.

At the same time, the court rejected Assange's appeal bid based on claims that the case against him was politically motivated.

This ruling suggests that the legal battle that has continued for more than 10 years will continue. Assange, who did not appear in court to hear the verdict, has been detained at Belmarsh Prison in London since his arrest in 2019.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put the 52-year-old on trial on 18 counts, all barred by the Espionage Act, related to WikiLeaks' disclosure of classified U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

In February, Assange's lawyers sought permission to challenge Britain's approval of his extradition to the United States, arguing his prosecution was politically motivated.

Two senior judges said in their ruling that the Australian citizen was likely to successfully appeal the extradition on a number of grounds.

In a written ruling, the court said Assange, who is not a U.S. citizen, cannot rely on his First Amendment right to free speech and could face the death penalty at a later date. That could mean extraditing him could be illegal, he said.

Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson gave Washington a three-week sentencing hearing over concerns that he could be prejudiced at trial because he is not a U.S. citizen and that he could face the death penalty if convicted. I gave it time.

If this assurance is not provided, Assange will be granted permission to appeal, the ruling said.

A further hearing is scheduled for May 20, making it impossible for Assange to be extradited immediately. His campaign team warned that could happen following the ruling.

very subtle difference

Although Assange was given the opportunity to appeal, the court rejected the WikiLeaks founder's motion to appeal on the grounds that the case was politically motivated or that he would not receive a fair trial.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull, reporting from London, suggested: Ultimately, this was a very nuanced decision.

The judges did not throw out the basis for an appeal hearing, but essentially upheld it. They basically said, “Yes, we understand there are grounds for appeal here. However, we will defer a decision on this until May 20th, which will require a second hearing,” Hull said.

WikiLeaks published excerpts from the ruling listing the satisfactory guarantees the United States must provide for Assange's extradition.

The court gave the U.S. government three weeks to provide satisfactory assurances. Mr. Assange can rely on the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. She must not be prejudiced at trial because of her nationality. And her death penalty will not be imposed #FreeAssange pic.twitter.com/Wt2VaiPUUg

WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 26, 2024

The court gave the U.S. government three weeks to provide satisfactory assurances. Mr. Assange can rely on the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. She must not be prejudiced at trial because of her nationality. And the death penalty will not be imposed on her, she wrote.

The United States argues that WikiLeaks' revelations endangered the agents' lives and are inexcusable for Assange's criminal actions.

Australian supporters hail him as an anti-establishment hero who is being persecuted for exposing American war crimes.

The United States countered that the allegations were not about his political views but about indiscriminately and deliberately publishing the names of sources.

If Assange ultimately loses this latest appeal bid, he is set to exhaust all of his appeals in the UK and enter extradition proceedings.

But his team has previously said it would ask the European Court to intervene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/26/uk-court-orders-to-delay-extradition-of-julian-assange-to-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos