These are the 20 best places to live in the United States, according to study

Drawing on U.S. Census statistics and other sources, the study authors evaluated a number of factors, including cost of living, schools, crime, outdoor activities, job opportunities, diversity and more, to create this year's “Best Places to Live in America in 2024.” ranking.

This year, Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia, leads all communities and is home to about 3,000 people, according to Niche, many of them young professionals. Colonial Village also received the highest possible rating for its nearby public schools, nightlife, health, fitness and commuting.

Rounding out the top three are the three suburban towns of Carmel, Indiana, home to 99,453 residents, and Chesterbrook, a Philadelphia suburb. Both received the highest possible marks for their public schools and home communities.

Check out the 20 best places to live below:

RankNameLocation1Colonial VillageNeighborhood in Arlington, VA2CarmelTown in Indiana3ChesterbrookSuburb of Philadelphia, PA4UptownNeighborhood in Tampa, FL5Cinco RanchSuburb of Houston, TX6Hyde Park – Spanishtown CreekNeighborhood in Tampa, FL7Evergreen ParkNeighborhood in Palo Alto, CA8Radnor/Fort Myer HeightsNeighborhood in Arlington, VA9Harbour IslandNeighborhood in Tampa , FL 10College TerraceNeighborhood in Palo Alto, CA11BrooklineSuburb of Boston, MA12ArdmoreSuburb of Philadelphia, PA13Johns CreekSuburb of Atlanta, GA14North BethesdaSuburb of Maryland15OkemosSuburb of Lansing, MI16Blue AshSuburb of Cincinnati, OH17BrentwoodSuburb of St. Louis, MO18CoppellSuburb of Dallas, TX19ChesterfieldBan St. Louis League, MO 20South Ward Lake Union in Seattle, WA (Niche)

Visit Niche's website for the full, searchable list of “Best Places to Live in America in 2024” or find the rankings for a neighborhood near you using this map.

For American homebuyers looking for better schools, better job opportunities, lower crime or other qualities in a new neighborhood, the housing market has been brutal in recent years.

The U.S. housing market is emerging from a deep two-year decline in sales, triggered by a sharp rise in mortgage rates and a shortage of homes on the market. The overall decline in rates since their peak last fall has helped lower monthly mortgage payments, providing more financial breathing room for buyers facing rising prices and a shortage of homes for sale this year.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 6.6% in January, but rates have climbed back up to nearly 7% in recent days.

“After falling for a few weeks, mortgage rates are on the rise again,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

When mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars per month to costs for borrowers, limiting their means in a market already out of reach for many Americans.

