Israel-Hamas war: US, Israeli defense chiefs to meet as tensions rise over Gaza





WASHINGTON (AP)

US defense leaders on Tuesday pressed their Israeli counterparts to ensure that any military operation in the southern city of Rafah takes place in phases to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of aid, a senior official said. Pentagon official. Israel's defense minister was receptive, the official said, but it is unclear what impact the meeting will have on Israeli plans for Gaza or growing tensions between the two nations.

U.S. leaders have consistently warned against a ground invasion of Rafah and pressed for an alternative, more precise operation. The senior defense official described the 90-minute meeting at the Pentagon as very productive and very important indeed, but demurred when asked whether Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was seeking to condition future U.S. military aid to Israel to an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Austin said the United States would continue to defend Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with the laws of armed conflict and international humanitarian law, said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting.

The meeting, also attended by General CQ Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, comes as tensions have increased between the United States and Israel, stemming from widespread global frustration over the escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the political discord surrounding efforts to reach a deal. a ceasefire.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement that they discussed the important cooperation between Israeli and American defense institutions to ensure Israel has a qualitative military advantage in the region.

The US defense official said Israeli forces should use precision targeting, which has proven effective against Hamas leaders elsewhere in Gaza. The official declined to provide details about Gallant's response.

It was a very good conversation today between the secretary and the minister. They know each other well. They trust each other. They are friends. And so the secretaries' sharing of ideas, I would say, yes, was met with very receptive ears, the official said.

At the start of the meeting, Austin said they would discuss other ways to target Hamas in Rafah, and he described civilian casualties in Gaza as far too high and aid deliveries far too low. But he also reiterated his belief that Israel has the right to defend itself and that the United States would always be there to help.

Gallant, meanwhile, highlighted continuing threats against Israel and said the meeting would discuss ways to destroy Hamas and free Israeli hostages, as well as plans to return displaced residents to their homes.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly canceled a high-level visit to Washington this week to protest the UN Security Council's decision to call for an immediate ceasefire. The United States abstained, deciding not to use its veto, and the resolution passed by a vote of 14-0.

Israel says it cannot defeat Hamas without going to Rafah, where it says the group has four battalions made up of thousands of fighters. But U.S. officials are pressuring Israel to abandon a ground invasion and consider other ways to defeat Hamas.

There are ways to confront the threat from Hamas, while taking into account the safety of civilians. Many of them come from lessons, our own lessons, from conducting operations in an urban environment, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said Monday. I would expect the conversations to cover this sort of thing.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and pushed a third of Gaza's population to the brink of famine. It was launched in response to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed some 1,200 people.

Hamas-led militants also took around 250 people hostage. They still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of around 30 others, after most of the others were freed in a ceasefire last year in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The Security Council resolution calls for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Netanyahu accused the United States of deviating from a principled position by allowing the vote without conditioning the ceasefire on the release of the hostages.

This dispute reflects an erosion of US-Israeli relations that has been under scrutiny for months as the military attack against Hamas continues, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the United States was disappointed by the decision to cancel the delegation's visit this week. He said discussions with Gallant would likely include some of what the United States had planned to discuss with the Israeli delegation about a possible invasion of Rafah.

Gallant met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday. Kirby said these meetings, however, were not intended to replace delegation meetings.

_____ Associated Press reporter Sagar Meghani contributed to this report.

