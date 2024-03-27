Madness: Netanyahu's handling of US relations under scrutiny after UN vote | Benjamin Netanyahu





The Israeli prime minister's handling of relations with the Biden administration, which led the United States on Monday to refuse to veto a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council, was welcomed by strong criticism from Israeli commentators.

After the US abstention, prominent Israeli media columnists condemned Benjamin Netanyahu's growing friction with US President Joe Biden.

While Netanyahu, whose popularity has collapsed since the surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, has long been the target of a large part of Israeli commentators, the tone adopted by some after the rare American abstention in the Security Council borders on derision. and contempt.

This sentiment is driven by the keen awareness within Israeli society of the enormous importance of US-Israeli relations in terms of financial aid, arms sales and diplomatic support from Washington, including the frequently used veto in Israel's name on the Security Council.

Washington's decision not to use its veto came after a weekend in which U.S. officials said they spoke continuously to their Israeli counterparts to warn them in advance, suggesting that Netanyahu's decision to overturn a delegation's visit to the United States following the vote was more calculated theater than the result of a surprise.

Writing in the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, Ben Caspit called the Israeli prime minister's approach delusional, crazy and terrifying, adding: This man puts us all in danger: our future, that of our children, the strategic alliance that is the keystone. of Israeli national security.

Equally damning was the lead editorial in the left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which described Netanyahu as Israel's agent of destruction who had become a burden on Israel.

It exposes it to strategic risks which could cost it dearly. For the sake of his own political survival, he deliberately harms Israeli citizens. He must resign and give Israel a chance to save itself from the damage he has caused.

The center-right Yedioth Ahronoth was no less scathing, featuring a caricature of a diminutive Netanyahu arm-wrestling with a much taller Biden, in which Netanyahu's fist barely encircles Biden's finger.

In the same newspaper, columnist Nahum Barnea described an imaginary scene in which U.S. officials mocked Netanyahu's cancellation of a delegation to Washington in protest.

Netanyahu, he continued, treats America the same way a spoiled teenager treats his parents: with perpetual rebellion, perpetual insults and perpetual scandals.

Outside the media, renewed calls for Netanyahu's resignation have been echoed by others, including Gershon Baskin, who participated in negotiations to secure the release of kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit more than a decade ago.

Netanyahu has gone off the rails, Baskin wrote on X. He represents an existential danger to Israel. He must have disappeared from our lives.

Many of Netanyahu's critics offer the same trenchant analysis. Faced with dismal poll numbers, widespread unpopularity after October 7, with security failings blamed on him, and a political crisis over ultra-Orthodox conscription, they suggest Netanyahu sought to pick a fight with Biden to appear strong.

The growing criticism of Netanyahu's calculations comes amid warnings that the unanimous adoption of the UN Security Council ceasefire resolution, with US abstention, portends further action stronger against Israel, amid growing calls for new sanctions and restrictions on arms transfers.

Although UN resolutions are in theory binding on member states, the reality is that the adoption of the resolution will likely be more important in strengthening efforts beyond the Security Council.

As former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Kurtzer explained Monday, the Biden administration is questioning whether Israel is complying with National Security Memorandum-20, which requires recipients of U.S. weapons to provide assurance that U.S. weapons will be used in accordance with international law and will not prevent or restrict the delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance.

The resolution could also indirectly weigh on legal cases brought before international bodies, including the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, as well as the deliberations of individual countries and bodies such as the EU regarding possible measures punitive.

Attempting to explain the motivation behind the U.S. abstention on Monday, Frank Lowenstein, a former State Department official who helped lead Israeli-Palestinian negotiations in 2014, told the Washington Post that he believed three major factors had motivated this decision.

These include deep disagreements between Washington and Israel over a full-scale invasion of Rafah, the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, and Israeli announcements of new settlements while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting the country on Friday.

Biden did everything he could for months to avoid a big public fight. This reflects a very serious shift in the White House's position on how to handle the Israelis during the remainder of this war. Either the Israelis will pay attention now, or they will probably continue on this path.

In another sign of Israel's diplomatic difficulties, Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister of Germany, a country historically one of Israel's strongest supporters, said she would send a delegation to remind Israel of its obligations under international humanitarian law.

