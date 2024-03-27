Opensignal predicts the impact Vodafone's merger with three UK locations will have on its network.





Network benchmarking company Opensignal today published new research to examine the impact of the proposed mega-merger between mobile operators Three UK and Vodafone ( here ) on mobile (4G and 5G) network coverage and performance. It is no exaggeration to say that improvements are expected in both areas.

The merger, which will see Vodafone hold a 51% stake in the business and Three UK (CKH) 49%, is now set to enter a more in-depth Stage 2 competition review after concerns were raised about the negative impact on consumer prices and competition. . ). But both operators are touting the deal as a good thing for customers, the country and competition, while also committing $11 billion to upgrade the UK's 5G mobile (broadband) infrastructure and network coverage.

Note: The combined business aims to reach more than 99% of the UK population through its 5G standalone (SA) network by 2034 and, among other things, to provide fixed wireless access (mobile home broadband) to 82% of households by 2030. I'm doing it.

In a new analysis, Opensignal leverages crowdsourced data collected from current users of both networks to provide insights into the combined operator's potential future mobile coverage post-merger (i.e. without taking into account competitive, regulatory or wider issues). . financial implications, etc.), which would account for a total UK customer market share of 32% (approximately 28 million).

According to Opensignal data, new analysis of user experience shows that users of the combined network through the merger will enjoy a “coverage experience” that rivals O2, the current market leader in that particular category. The newly merged network will have a Coverage Experience score of 8.8 on a 10-point scale, tied for first place. In other words, this is a 16% improvement on the 3s' current Coverage Experience score and an 8% improvement on Vodafones' current score. ).

After the merger, Vodafone users will also see their 5G Coverage Experience score increase by more than double their current score (+106%). By comparison, Three UK's network, which currently offers 5G coverage over a much wider geographic range, will see a more modest rise of +9%.

According to Opensignal, “If the two merged operators had been treated as a single entity in the most recent UK Mobile Network Experience report, they would have won eight award categories, closely followed by EE’s 10 awards,” the analyst said. These results left Virgin Media (O2) with only one award.

However, there are still many unknowns, so it's important to take Opensignal's predictions with a grain of salt. For example, the combined company may be required to sell some of its wireless spectrum holdings to competitors, which could have a significant impact on network coverage and performance. But it's hard to judge until you know the details.

Similarly, Three UK should cancel its existing network sharing deal with EE (BT) and Vodafone should do the same with Virgin Media (O2). This is a difficult issue due to the complexity and commercial issues of these contracts. Sensitivity between operators. Afterwards, the combined company will plan to decommission some redundant sites, which could have both positive and negative impacts.

Opensignal's forecasts cannot take into account what is not yet known, so they are subject to a lot of uncertainty depending on the CMA's findings. Ofcom's auction of future 5G-friendly spectrum bands is also being delayed until the merger is approved, creating another layer of uncertainty.

