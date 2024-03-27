UK: High Court appeal deadline leaves Julian Assange and everyone in the media in limbo.





Commenting on the UK High Court's decision to delay allowing Julian Assanges to appeal his extradition to the US, Amnesty International legal adviser Simon Crowther said:

Today's High Court ruling puts Julian Assange and all defenders of press freedom in a corner, but the fight continues. Now U.S. lawyers have a second chance to make diplomatic assurances that the court will consider in May. The United States should drop all charges against Assange instead of continuing this protracted legal process.

Britain maintains its intention to extradite Assange despite the serious risk he will be tortured or abused in the United States. The United States has assured us that the United Kingdom will not violate Assange's rights, but we know from past cases that such assurances are seriously flawed and that the diplomatic assurances in the Assange case so far have many loopholes.

Unfortunately, the court rejected some of Assange's claims, particularly that extradition was political. The court halted the case on other grounds, including to allow the United States to provide diplomatic assurances, and will reconsider it.

The United States must stop the politically motivated prosecution of Assange, which puts him and press freedom at risk globally. By imprisoning him, the United States is sending a clear warning to publishers and journalists around the world that they, too, may be targeted and that it is not safe to receive and publish classified material, even if it is in the public interest.

background

Britain's High Court announced its decision, and the court will now adjourn following a hearing on February 20-21, giving the United States a chance to submit new diplomatic assurances. The court is scheduled to reexamine the case on May 20.

Amnesty International reiterated its concern that Assange could face the risk of serious human rights violations if he is extradited to the United States, and warned that freedom of the press around the world would be greatly curtailed.

