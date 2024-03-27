Papa John's closes 43 underperforming UK restaurants





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Global pizza chain Papa Johns is to close 43 restaurants across the UK, with the full list revealed.

The takeaway business has confirmed plans to ax underperforming stores after launching a review at the start of the year.

Papa John's International said it would close its restaurants by mid-May following a consultation process.

(Papa John's)

The company did not confirm how many employees would be affected by the closure.

The group previously said it had planned strategic closures to free up investment funds and improve the profitability of its remaining UK sites.

Currently, 43 restaurants have been identified as underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable.

Chris Phyactou, Managing Director of Papa Johns UK, said: “Our priority is our team members who will receive full support throughout this process.

Our goal is to work with affected team members and try to find relocation opportunities where possible.

We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time.

The following restaurants are scheduled to close:

– Barnsley, South Yorkshire

-Bebbington, Merseyside

-Bexhill, East Sussex

-Billericay, Essex-Bromley, Greater London

-Colsden, Greater London

-Cricklewood, Greater London

– Darlington, County Durham

– Doncaster, South Yorkshire

-Durham, County Durham

-East Dulwich, Greater London

-East Grinstead, West Sussex

– Eastbourne, East Sussex

-Hailsham, East Sussex

-Haringey, Greater London

– Harrogate, North Yorkshire

-Hendon, Greater London

-Horsham, West Sussex

-Lancaster, Lancashire

-Liz Meanwood (West Yorkshire)

– Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside

– Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

-Mottingham, Greater London

-Northwood Hills, Greater London

-Peacehaven, East Sussex

-Peckham, Greater London

-Money, Greater London

-Putney, Greater London

– Red Hill, Surrey

-Rochdale, Greater Manchester

-Rotherham, South Yorkshire

-Ruislip, Greater London

-Runcorn, Cheshire

-Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire

-Sittingbourne, Kent

– Southport, Merseyside

– St Helens, Merseyside

-Stoke Newington, Greater London

-Tunbridge Wells, Kent

– Upminster, Greater London

– St Albans Road, Watford, Hertfordshire

-Wheaton, Greater London

-Wimbledon, Greater London

Papa Johns has confirmed where 43 restaurants will close in the UK (Alamy/PA)

Papa John's said it plans to increase investment in research and technology, including improving the use of customer data, as part of its UK strategy.

Mr Phyactou added: This is a difficult decision, but closing underperforming locations will give you the opportunity to reinvest in the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth.

We are focused on driving profitable shared growth across our UK restaurants by continuously improving our business to ensure we are well positioned for the future.

We are encouraged by the results so far of these initiatives.

It said it would also look at developing new types of sites, including expanding beyond traditional restaurants into holiday parks, and expected to announce other large retail partners in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/business/papa-johns-closing-list-restaurant-b2518648.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos