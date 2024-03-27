Around 8 million jobs could be lost in the UK due to AI apocalypse, report | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





A jobs apocalypse could see nearly eight million UK jobs lost to artificial intelligence, according to a report warning that women, young workers and low-paid workers are most at risk from automation.

The Public Policy Research Institute (IPPR) found that in the worst-case scenario for new technology launches in the next three to five years, entry-level, part-time and administrative positions are most likely to be replaced by AI.

The think tank has warned that the UK is facing a sliding doors moment as more businesses adopt generative AI technologies that can read and create text, data and software code to automate everyday tasks.

The report said the first wave of AI adoption is already putting jobs at risk as the number of companies adopting the technology increases. However, the second wave could lead to the automation of more tasks due to rapid advances in AI.

IPPR analyzed 22,000 jobs covering all types of jobs in the economy and found that 11% of the jobs currently performed by workers are at risk. However, this could increase to 59% of work in the second wave as technology develops to handle increasingly complex processes.

Routine cognitive tasks such as database management, scheduling and inventory taking are already at risk, he said, and are likely to displace entry-level and part-time jobs in secretarial work, administration and customer service.

However, the second wave of AI adoption could impact non-routine tasks related to database creation, copywriting, and graphic design, which could increasingly impact high-paying jobs.

IPPR said women would be much more affected because they were more likely to work in the most exposed occupations, such as secretarial and administrative positions.

In the worst-case scenario for a second wave of AI, 7.9 million jobs could be displaced, and the economic benefits from increased productivity could be offset by zero GDP growth within three to five years, the report said. .

In a best-case scenario of fully augmenting the workforce through generative AI, the size of the economy could increase by 4% (about $92 billion per year) without any jobs being lost.

The centre-left think tank warned of the impact on workers, saying government action could help prevent the job apocalypse and harness the power of AI to boost economic growth and raise living standards.

“Generative AI, which already exists, could bring major disruption to labor markets or significantly boost economic growth,” said Carsten Jung, chief economist at IPPR. Either way, this will make a world of difference for millions of us.

But technology is not destiny, and job apocalypse is not inevitable. Governments, employers and unions now have the opportunity to make important design decisions to ensure that this new technology is well managed. If you don't act quickly, it may be too late.

