Amid US-Israeli tensions, Pentagon pleads for new approach to Gaza





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday urged Israel to abandon plans for a major ground offensive against Hamas militants in southern Gaza, as the Biden administration tries to curb a worsening humanitarian crisis at a time of acute tension between the United States and its closest ally in the Middle East. .

In talks with Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon, Austin stressed the need to avoid escalating what he described as a deepening catastrophe in Gaza, where Palestinian civilians face violence. widespread hunger, disease and danger amid Israel's military response to Hamas' bloody cross-border attack. . 7.

Echoing warnings issued by the Biden administration for months, Austin said there was a moral necessity and strategic imperative to protect civilians in the Hamas-controlled strip, where local authorities, who do not distinction between civilians and combatants, claim that more than 30,000 people have been arrested. killed and pressed Israel to adopt less destructive alternatives to a major military offensive in the southern city of Rafah.

Today in Gaza, the number of civilian casualties is far too high and the amount of humanitarian aid is far too low, he added.

Gallants' visit to Washington this week takes on added significance after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, angered by the US decision to allow the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire -unconditional fire in Gaza, abruptly canceled the visit of a senior official. -a delegation that President Biden had invited to discuss the operation planned by Israel in Rafah, the last bastion of Hamas.

The move, which surprised U.S. officials, escalated already heightened tensions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu's far-right government. The two sides disagree over Israel's settlement policy and its rejection of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gallant, a political rival of Netanyahu who serves in a special Israeli war cabinet formed after the Oct. 7 attack, cited a host of threats Israel faces, including from the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the need to maintain Israel's military advantage over its adversaries. .

The United States has delivered more than 100 weapons to Israel since the start of the war.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Gallant said the ground operations in Gaza had two goals: to cripple Hamas' military capacity and to secure the release of the remaining hostages. At least 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage on October 7.

Gallant said it was important to deter adversaries shared by Israel and the United States. Our enemies must know that this war will end with the destruction of the Hamas organization, he told reporters.

He described the main humanitarian problem in Gaza as the distribution of aid once it enters the Strip, accusing Hamas of being responsible for these problems. Although U.S. officials have spoken of some progress in recent weeks, they have for months placed much of the blame on Israel for failing to allow needed aid to flow in more efficiently.

A senior defense official, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said the Biden administration supports Israel's goal of dismantling the remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah, but finds an alternative approach that protects civilians Palestinians was really the priority. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share thoughts on the discussion between the two leaders.

Austin, who as an Army general oversaw counterinsurgency campaigns in the Middle East and Afghanistan, has extensive experience fighting militant groups and helping the U.S. fight to avoid casualties. civil. The U.S. campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, which began while Austin was the top military official for the Middle East, has likely killed at least 8,000 civilians, according to the monitoring group Airwars.

The Biden administration hopes to use these lessons to limit civilian deaths in Gaza.

The senior defense official declined to detail alternative approaches the administration was suggesting to Israel, but referred to the sequencing of humanitarian and military operations; strengthening security on Gaza's southern border with Egypt; and the precise targeting of militant leaders. He said discussions on the operation would continue. It was not clear whether the discussions included detailed military plans.

The conflict in Gaza has intensified debate over how far the United States should go to ensure that partners who receive U.S. weapons and military support comply with international standards, including the laws of war.

The defense official declined to say whether the United States would impose conditions on military aid to Israel if it did not comply with American demands, but cited Israel's promise to comply with international law.

The conflict has also generated political pressure both for Netanyahu, who faces demands to secure the release of the remaining hostages, and for Biden, who, as he seeks a second term, faces criticism within the Democratic Party regarding the Palestinian death toll.

Austin coupled his pleas with a reiteration of U.S. support for Israel and the goal of ensuring that Hamas can no longer organize such violence. He noted that he had visited Israel twice since the October 7 attack.

The United States is Israel's closest friend and that will not change, Austin said.

Gallant, whom the defense official described as a good friend of Austin, met Monday with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He was scheduled to meet CIA Director William J. Burns on Tuesday.

Dan Lamothe and Alex Horton contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2024/03/26/yoav-gallant-pentagon-gaza/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos