US, Israeli defense chiefs meet as tensions rise over Gaza war





TEL AVIV As tensions rise between the two countries, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, a day after the United States abstained in a United States Security Council vote. United Nations calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. .

After the historic abstention of one of its closest allies, Israel abruptly canceled a high-level delegation's visit to Washington this week. But Gallant, who arrived in the United States on Monday, stayed in the capital and met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Defense Department press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday's meeting was a “testament to the United States' unwavering support for Israel's long-term security,” with both counterparts ” asserting their common interests in the defeat of Hamas.”

But Israel's plan to launch an offensive in Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah, where more than a million people displaced elsewhere in the Gaza Strip have sought refuge, was also at the top of the agenda.

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant discussed the importance of prioritizing the protection of civilians in the event of military operations in Rafah, the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and threats to regional security,” said Ryder in a statement.

He added that Austin emphasized that the United States and Israel have a “moral imperative and a common strategic interest in the protection of civilians, emphasizing that operations in Rafah should not continue without a credible and achievable plan that ensures security and humanitarian support to civilians sheltering there. “.

Gallant shared a photo on and the United States.

He made no mention of discussions surrounding Israeli plans for a ground offensive on Rafah.

Struggling to keep his governing coalition, the most right-wing government in the country's history, afloat, and as Cabinet members push for an even more aggressive approach to Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said his determination to launch a military operation. in the city despite repeated American warnings against him. He said Hamas could not be defeated unless Israel withdrew four battalions, made up of thousands of fighters, which he said were sheltering there.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, faces growing political pressure from home and abroad to do more to help reduce Palestinian suffering and deaths, even as the United States- United States continues to supply Israel with military equipment.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield abstained on Monday in the Security Council vote, which passed by 14 votes to 0. Angela Weiss / AFP – Getty Images

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 32,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry, and pushed a third of the enclaves' population to the brink of famine. It was launched in response to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed some 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Ryder's comments came after the US abstention at the Security Council, which sparked a furious response from Netanyahu's office in a series of posts on X.

Calling it a clear break with the consistent U.S. position in the Security Council since the start of the war, Netanyahu's office said it would give Hamas hope that international pressure would force Israel to agree to a ceasefire. -fire without the release of our hostages, harming both the war effort and efforts to free the hostages.

After vetoing three ceasefire resolutions at the Security Council and seeing a fourth fail on Friday when Russia and China refused to support a motion put forward by the United States, US Ambassador Linda Thomas- Greenfield decided not to use America's veto in Monday's vote. which went 14-0.

Thomas-Greenfield said Washington did not agree with everything in the resolution, which demanded an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan, which ends April 9, as well as the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza and an expansion of the flow of aid to the country. enclave. She added that a ceasefire could have happened a few months ago if Hamas had agreed to release the hostages.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called the resolution shameful and said it undermined efforts to secure the release of the remaining 134 hostages, even though country officials say 33 died in captivity.

A Palestinian child injured by an Israeli bombing is treated at a hospital in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city. Hatem Ali / AP

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian observer to the United Nations, welcomed the resolution's adoption as a vote for humanity and life to prevail, but noted that it had taken nearly six months of war to that the Security Council finally demands an immediate ceasefire. .

However, Avi Melamed, a former Israeli intelligence official and negotiator, told NBC News he thought it was unlikely his government would change course because of the vote.

Israel will not end this war before the hostages return home, whatever the cost, he said in a telephone interview Tuesday. I think this is something that the international community needs to internalize.

Melamed said Netanyahu recognized that the Israeli public would accept nothing less than the return of the hostages. Even as public support for his leadership wanes, Melamed added, the Israeli leader appears determined to lead his country to ultimate victory at all costs, including on a collision course with the United States.

In a poll conducted earlier this month and released Tuesday by the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute, 57 percent of respondents in Israel rated Netanyahu's performance since Oct. 7 as poor or very poor, compared with 28 percent. % who rated his performance as good or excellent and 14% rated his performance as good or excellent. % who said it was so-so.

The United States was very disappointed by the Israeli Prime Minister's decision to cancel the high-level delegation's visit to Washington, national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday, adding that the United States hoped to have an “in-depth conversation with them about viable alternatives to the crisis.” on the ground in Rafah.

