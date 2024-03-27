Letter signed by lawmakers and colleagues urging the UK government to ban arms sales to Israel | arms trade





The British government is putting pressure on the British government to ban arms sales to Israel amid signs Israel is defying a UN Security Council resolution passed this week calling on all sides for a ceasefire.

The letter signed by more than 130 lawmakers to Foreign Secretary David Cameron highlights steps taken by other countries, most recently Canada, which last week announced it would suspend all arms exports to Israel.

Ministers are already being asked by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy to release legal advice to ministers on whether there is a serious risk that Israel will breach international humanitarian law. This is a move that would normally trigger a halt to arms sales to the UK.

The letter, co-ordinated by Labor MP Zarah Sultana, includes former Labor mideast minister Peter Hain, Scottish National Party Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, former shadow minister Jess Phillips, and former Labor shadow minister Peter Hain. 107 lawmakers, including leaders, and 27 colleagues signed. Jeremy Corbyn and Conservative colleague Nosheena Mobarik.

Other signatories include former Foreign Secretary John Kerr and former Labor Secretary Tessa Blackstone. A total of 46 Labor MPs backed the call, and almost the entire SNP parliamentary party backed it.

The letter argues that business as usual for British arms exports to Israel is completely unacceptable. It said British-made weapons were being used in Gaza and pointed to a recent UN investigation that found F-16 fighter jets made with British parts were probably responsible for the bombing of British doctors in Gaza.

In two previous instances of escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip, the British government suspended arms sales to Israel. The letter says the scale of violence committed by Israeli forces today is much more lethal, but the British government has failed to take action.

The letter comes after a surprise vote in the U.N. Security Council on Monday on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned visit to Washington by an Israeli delegation in response to the U.S. abstention. On the resolution. Attacks on Rafah continued.

The United States said the resolution was not binding, but Britain did not share that interpretation.

Prime Minister Cameron has stepped up his criticism of Israel in recent weeks, but ministers have said decisions on arms sales are complex legal judgments that take into account a variety of factors, including Israel's efforts to minimize civilian casualties. Some of the Foreign Secretary's criticism implicitly suggested that Israel, as an occupying power, was not complying with its obligations under international law to provide food and water to Palestinian civilians.

A growing number of human rights and aid groups, including Oxfam, Save the Children, Christian Aid, Amnesty International, and Islamic Relief, are calling for a suspension of arms licenses. there is.

“With the Israeli government appearing to ignore the UN Security Council’s ceasefire resolution, Israel is once again violating international law and making its call for a halt in arms sales impossible to ignore,” Sultana said.

The British government must finally stand up for the rights of the Palestinian people, heed the calls of 130 cross-party lawmakers and immediately stop selling arms to Israel.

Katie Fallon, advocacy manager at the Campaign Against the Arms Trade, said the government's response to the arms sales ban had been stonewalling lawmakers, repeating meaningless answers and, most worryingly, the Foreign Office's legal difficulties. It was claimed that great efforts were taken to ensure that the advice was never acted upon. We clearly acknowledge that there is a clear risk that Israel could use these arms exports to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Separately, it is seeking a judicial review of Britain's decision to cut off funding to Unrwa, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. The challenge was launched by Vindmans law firm on behalf of a British-Palestinian man in an attempt to protect his family, who are registered refugees in Unrwa.

The legal challenge alleges that the decision to suspend was made illogically and without proper consideration of the evidence, international obligations or the Foreign Office's decision-making framework.

Britain suspended funding on October 7 following allegations that 12 Unrwa employees were involved in bloody attacks on Israel.

Ministers said they were awaiting two independent reports before making a decision on restoring the funding. Many other countries, including Australia and Canada, have already resumed funding.

