Eastern District of New York | US seeks confiscation of former Mongolian prime minister's luxury apartments in New York, purchased with proceeds of corruption scheme





Earlier today, the United States unveiled a civil complaint seeking forfeiture of two luxury apartments in New York City, at 21 East 61st Street and 230 West 56th Street, purchased for $14 million. According to court documents, the apartments were purchased, in whole or in part, with the proceeds of illegally awarded Mongolian mining contracts, at the direction and for the benefit of then-Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold and his family.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Nicole M. Argentieri, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Chief of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, and James Smith, Deputy Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York. The York Field Office (FBI) announced the forfeiture action.

As alleged, former Mongolian Prime Minister Batbold used the profits from his illicit bribery scheme to purchase high-end real estate, in violation of United States federal law. Today's forfeiture action sends a message that corrupt officials will not use our real estate market to hide the proceeds of crime, said United States Attorney Peace. My Office will not tolerate public corruption that undermines trust in government, wherever it occurs.

As the complaint alleges, Sukhbataar Batbold, the former prime minister of Mongolia, abused his position as prime minister to profit from the sale of his country's natural resources. He and his family used the proceeds of their bribery scheme to purchase $14 million worth of high-end U.S. real estate, said Principal Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the department's criminal division. of Justice. With this action, these properties are subject to forfeiture. Kleptocrats should take note: the Criminal Division is unwavering in its determination to recover the proceeds of official corruption and reap the profits of crime.

Former Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold allegedly hatched a corruption scheme, siphoning millions of dollars in mining contracts through illegitimate shell companies to finance his family's lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of two luxury apartments in Manhattan . Batbold's alleged behavior, personally profiting from public corruption, comes at the expense of the law-abiding citizens he governed. Today's action underscores the FBI's commitment to dismantling public corruption and punishing those who use the U.S. banking system to illegally misappropriate resources, wherever it occurs, said Smith, deputy director of the FBI in charge.

The civil forfeiture complaint alleges that when Batbold was prime minister of Mongolia, Catrison, an entity he owned through trusted intermediaries, was awarded a $68 million mining contract. Before being awarded this contract, Catrison had no operational history, no mining expertise, and no financial or logistical infrastructure to execute commodity sales, and its only director was a former linguistics professor. Millions of dollars from the mining contracts were then siphoned into foreign bank accounts, transferred through a series of shell companies and, among other things, intended to purchase the New York apartments for the benefit of the Batbold family, including his eldest son. who used the apartments.

The civil forfeiture complaint further explains how Batbold and his family used state-owned mining contracts to funnel funds through shell companies for their personal use, consistent with the scheme used to purchase the apartments requested by the government for forfeiture . Despite having no operational history or experience in the commodities business, one of the shell companies was awarded a mining contract worth $30 million, and the profits were wired to an account in the United States owned by Batbold's eldest son and intended for personal use, such as car payments, travel, and interior designer.

The government's case is being handled by the Corporate and Securities Fraud Section of the United States Attorneys' Office for the Eastern District of New York, in coordination with the offices' Bank Integrity Task Force, responsible for investigating and prosecuting companies and individuals who launder money. proceeds of crime using the U.S. banking system and applying anti-money laundering controls under the Bank Secrecy Act and the Money Laundering Section's Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative and Criminal Division Asset Recovery (MLARS). Assistant United States Attorneys Tara McGrath and Brian Morris and Trial Attorney Adam J. Schwartz are handling the case with the assistance of Paralegal Specialist Jacob Menz. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided assistance.

A civil complaint for forfeiture is simply an allegation that money or property was involved in or represents the proceeds of a crime. These allegations will only be proven when the court issues a judgment in favor of the United States.

The defendants in question:

ALL SHARES OF 21 EAST 61 STREET APARTMENT CORP. HELD IN THE NAME OF LOVITAS, INC., TOGETHER WITH THE APPROPRIATE PROPERTY LEASE FOR COOPERATIVE UNIT 12E WITHIN THE REAL ESTATE AND PREMISES LOCATED AT 21 EAST 61ST STREET, NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10065

CONDOMINIUM UNIT 58D, LOCATED AT 230 WEST 56TH STREET, NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10019

EDNY File No. 24-CV-2147

