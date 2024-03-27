Russian security chief, without any evidence, blames Ukraine and the United States for the terrorist attack





Russia's intelligence chief on Tuesday directly accused Ukraine of orchestrating the assault on the Crocus City Hall concert hall with Western help, claiming without evidence that kyiv was training militants in the Middle East .

The accusation by Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), appeared intended to distract from his agency's failure to prevent the attack, in which at least 139 people were killed , and to fan anti-Ukrainian rhetoric even as officials. presented an increasingly convoluted account of what happened Friday night.

We believe that this act was prepared by radical Islamists, but of course Western special services provided assistance, Bortnikov told state media journalists, pointing to the United States and Great Britain. And the Ukrainian special services are directly related to this.

Ukraine has strongly denied any involvement in the attack. On March 7, the United States issued a warning about a potential terrorist attack in Russia, urging Americans to avoid mass gatherings, based in part on intelligence reports about possible activity in Russia by the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K). the Afghanistan and Pakistan branch of the militant group. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to the FSB board a week ago, called the warning an attempt by the West to destabilize Russia.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and Russia charged four suspects, all citizens of Tajikistan, with carrying out the carnage. Bortnikov confirmed Tuesday that the United States had transmitted information about a potential attack, but said it was general in nature.

We responded to this information and took appropriate measures to prevent such things, Bortnikov said. Unfortunately, our actions against specific groups and specific individuals have not yet confirmed this information, he added. He provided no details on the groups targeted by the FSB.

According to Bortnikov, the FSB received information that attack preparations were underway in early March, before the Russian presidential election, which was held from March 15 to 17, but unfortunately, this happened more late was already the next step, he said.

The FSB previously had ISIS-K on its radar.

In October, Bortnikov warned at a meeting of the heads of security services of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a group of 10 former Soviet republics, that ISIS-K had more than 6,500 members and could launch attacks outside Afghanistan in the near future. .

But on Tuesday, Bortnikov accused the CIA and MI6, the British intelligence agency, of interfering in Afghanistan with the aim of creating instability on the southern border of the CIS countries, including Tajikistan. The CIA and MI6 are reestablishing their intelligence presence in a number of key Afghan provinces, Bortnikov said.

The main efforts are aimed at forming a belt of instability along the southern borders of the CIS. To this end, fighters continue to be recruited from international terrorist organizations operating in Iraq, Syria and other countries in Asia and Africa and transferred to northern Afghanistan, he said. he explains.

After Russian military intervention in Syria starting in 2015 to support Bashar al-Assad against Islamist and opposition militias, including the Islamic State, the FSB focused on the threat that Islamist extremists posed to Russia .

But in recent years, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the FSB's main effort has focused on countering Ukrainian sabotage against Russian railways, pipelines and other infrastructure , as well as the arrest of liberal, pro-democracy and anti-war activists.

As Bortnikov pointed fingers at kyiv, Washington and London, a timeline of Friday's attack presented to Putin by Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, Russia's top law enforcement agency, raised eyebrows. new questions about law enforcement's response as the assault unfolded.

Bastrykin, during his presentation to Putin on Monday evening, said the attack lasted 13 minutes. But Russian media reported that specialized police units did not arrive until more than an hour after the shooting began, then waited more than 30 minutes before entering the building. By then, the attackers had long fled.

The attackers arrived at the concert hall at 6:45 p.m., Bastrykin said. They waited for spectators to gather. At 7:58 p.m., they opened fire on visitors on the street and entered the Crocus City Hall building.

He continued: They shot everyone they saw, regardless of gender or age. Using gasoline they had brought in plastic bottles, they set the room on fire. At 8:11 p.m., they left the building.

SOBR and OMON, the special intervention units of the Russian police, were alerted at 8:33 p.m. and arrived at 9:06 p.m., according to the official Tass news agency. A journalist from another media outlet, Ostorozhno Novosti, present at the scene, reported that police officers began entering the building at 9:39 p.m.

The nearest police department is located approximately 1.5 km from Crocus Town Hall. A spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry, Irina Volk, later dismissed complaints that police had arrived too late, saying the first group of officers were on the scene five minutes after receiving information reporting gunshots.

Volk also urged the media to rely only on official statements.

The description of the suspect's getaway car, a white 2007 Renault, quickly appeared on Telegram channels with links to law enforcement. The four suspected attackers were arrested a few hours later, about 400 kilometers from Moscow, in the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine and Belarus.

The suspects were able to drive for about five hours, despite Moscow being one of the most heavily monitored cities in the world with 221,000 closed-circuit cameras installed, many of which are equipped with facial recognition technology.

Such cameras have been widely used to track protesters opposed to the invasion of Ukraine, for example, or mourners of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russian media geotagged videos showing law enforcement arresting the suspects near the village of Khatsun. At this point, the highway forks, with one route to Ukraine and another to Belarus. Putin said Saturday that the suspects were heading toward Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally, sowed further confusion in the Russian version of events by claiming that the perpetrators had initially planned to pass through Belarus. Lukashenko's remarks contradicted Putin's assertion that Ukraine had prepared an exit window at the border.

They understood that they could not enter Belarus, Lukashenko said. So they turned away and headed towards the Ukrainian-Russian section of the border.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked to explain the Kremlin's version that radical Islamists were following orders from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish. Peskov said the entire matter was under investigation, but responded that Zelensky is a peculiar Jew who in many ways shows sympathy for the nationalist spirit that permeated the leaders of the Kiev regime.

Russian officials also placed the blame on the private security company that protected Crocus City Hall, saying the guards were unarmed even though the company had an arsenal of weapons.

All this arsenal is stored in the nearby Crocus building, but the guards on duty did not transport it, said MP Alexander Khinshtein. Their emergency response group is also based there; however, they did not visit the site after the terrorist attack.

In addition to the four suspected shooters, Russia has accused three men of helping the attackers by providing transportation. Iam Islomov, the brother of Dilovar Islomov, one of the men, told Russian newspaper Verstka that his brother knew nothing about the attack and had sold his car to a customer who claimed it would be used as a taxi.

According to vehicle registration records reviewed by The Washington Post, the car was sold earlier this year and repainted white from dark gray.

On Tuesday, Russia arrested an eighth suspect, a Kyrgyz citizen who had rented an apartment from one of the gunmen. The suspect, Alisher Kasymov, said he posted an ad online and denied knowledge of his tenant's ties to radical Islamist groups.

Two of the suspected gunmen, Shamsidin Fariduni and Saidakram Rajabalizoda, briefly visited Turkey in late February and returned to Russia on March 2 on the same flight, according to a senior Turkish security official who spoke under the guise of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues. The official said he believed the two individuals were radicalized in Russia given the short time they spent in Turkey.

According to videos of brutal interrogations leaked on various pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, Fariduni said he was contacted on Telegram by an imam's assistant about a month before the attack and offered him the equivalent of about 5 000 dollars to kill people.

Baza and 112, two Telegram channels linked to Russian law enforcement, published a photo on March 7 of Fariduni who was allegedly inside Crocus City Hall. Channel 112 said he was monitoring the scene.

Kareem Fahim in Istanbul contributed to this report.

