AI 'risks loss of up to 8 million UK jobs as worst hit to low-skilled jobs', report warns | business news





Up to eight million UK jobs are at risk due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), a report has warned, warning that low-skilled workers will be most affected.

The Public Policy Research Institute (IPPR) found that the effects of generative AI are already being widely felt, with 11% of the tasks currently performed by workers exposed.

Back-office, entry-level and part-time jobs are most at risk of disruption during the so-called first wave, and those most likely to be affected as a result are women and young people, it said.

However, the analysis shows that as more employers integrate AI technology into their work processes, up to 59% of jobs will be hit without government intervention, leaving the low-skilled workforce most exposed.

The report added that this figure equates to 7.9 million roles and that such a change would not provide any benefit to the gross domestic product (GDP).

The authors described this as a “worst case scenario.”

However, if transitions are managed effectively through industrial strategies that focus on protecting key human functions through regulation and particularly aim to stimulate investment in training, they paint a more positive picture for the economy and people.

They argued that, in the best case, this could lead to an economic increase of 13% in GDP, worth around £306 billion a year.

The government has yet to table legislation specifically targeting the rise of AI, but last month it announced plans to spend more than £90m on a new AI research hub that will look into how to use AI responsibly in fields including medicine and chemistry. And math.

“Generative AI, which already exists, could either wreak havoc on the labor market or significantly boost economic growth, either way it would be a game-changer for millions of us,” said Carsten Jung, chief economist at IPPR.

“Many companies are already investing in it, and as more adopt it, it has the potential to accelerate even more operations.

“Over the next five years, this could transform knowledge work.

“The question now is not whether AI can be useful, but how quickly and in what ways employers will use it.

“History shows that technological transitions can be helpful if managed well, but can end in chaos if left uncontrolled.”

A Department of Science, Innovation and Technology spokesperson said: “This study is highly speculative.

“There are also numerous reports predicting that AI will spark massive job creation, driving further growth and increasing productivity.

“AI already contributes more than £3.7 billion to our economy every year and we have already invested £290 million in skills and talent initiatives for the jobs of the future since 2018.

“We are continuously assessing the impact of AI across a range of sectors and ensuring employers play a leading role in building strong UK skills and talent. We are also working with Innovate UK and the Alan Turing Institute to ensure that people have the key AI skills they need. We are developing guidance on this, which will be published later this year.”

Kate Shoesmith, Vice President of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, said of the research findings: “Some employers are making good use of AI in things like scheduling, applicant sourcing, background checks and personal development planning, but we’re only scratching the surface of what AI can do for the labor market.

“If employers and governments work together, especially on technology development and compliance, they can help maximize the benefits of AI.

“This is a rapidly changing sector. We need a workforce that is skilled and trained in using AI today, but also has the skills to adapt to future developments. Training systems must therefore be built around these key employer requirements. A more flexible apprenticeship levy provides flexibility to fund appropriate short-course training.”

