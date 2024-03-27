What will happen to U.S. activity and inflation if China's real estate sector leads to a crisis?





Ozge Akinci, Hunter Clark, Jeff Dawson, Matthew Higgins, Sylvia Miranda-Agrippino, Ethan Nourbash and Ramya Nallamotu

A previous article explored the potential implications for U.S. growth and inflation of a manufacturing boom in China. This article examines the fallout for the United States from a pessimistic scenario, in which the current slump in China's real estate sector slows further and precipitates an economic hard landing and financial crisis.

China's political space is becoming increasingly restricted

In this scenario, the political room for maneuver of the Chinese authorities proves insufficient to prevent a deep and prolonged slowdown. In our opinion, this scenario is less likely to materialize than the optimistic scenario described in our previous article. We share the consensus view that Chinese authorities retain considerable leeway to manage the economy and associated financial risks.

In previous work, we have examined the policy space of Chinese authorities and its potential limits. To recap, China's policy tools derive additional power from the unique features of the country's political and financial system. The Chinese government maintains direct and indirect control over the country's financial and non-financial sectors. In addition, the national economy is protected from external shocks thanks to the country's current account surplus, the large stock of foreign exchange reserves and the capital control system. Overall, there is considerable room for authorities to use central government monetary, credit, and fiscal policies to smooth economic fluctuations.

However, policy space is becoming increasingly limited as debt continues to accumulate. The ratio of non-financial sector debt to GDP jumped again in 2023 and now exceeds 300% (graph below). International experience suggests that rapid accumulation of debt is often a harbinger of financial crises or prolonged periods of sluggish economic growth. This conclusion is also supported by academic research and explored elsewhere in Liberty Street Economics.

China's debt levels continue to rise

Sources: CEIC; Bank for International Settlements. The potential for a further decline in the real estate sector

The main driver of our pessimistic scenario would be new tensions in the real estate sector. Since the end of 2020, new property starts and sales have fallen by two-thirds and one-third, respectively (graph below). Lending to developers stopped almost completely until the end of 2022, before modest net lending resumed when government policy on lending to the real estate sector was relaxed. But total construction projects in progress have fallen 13% since the 2021 peak, as the strongest public developers continue to work on unfinished projects. Construction activity could decline further if stronger developers begin to face increased financial pressure.

New tensions in the real estate sector would amplify the budgetary tightening underway at the local level. In this case, the unique characteristics of the Chinese political and economic system would work against it. Local authorities traditionally derive a large part of their income from the sale of land, a source which is drying up in a context of falling prices. In turn, these budgetary pressures would harm the ability of local governments to support developers and other local businesses, including local manufacturing champions.

Could activity in the real estate sector fall further?

Sources: CEIC; Authors' calculations. Note: Figures are calculated from official published levels.

The key role of the real estate sector in China's economy makes unrest there a plausible trigger for an economic hard landing and financial crisis. Real estate-related activity accounted for about a quarter of China's GDP before the recent recession and still represents an outsized share of activity by international standards. Real estate-related loans continue to represent around a quarter of total outstanding debt. And property represents around two-thirds of household wealth. In this context, it is not surprising that the real estate crisis coincided with a serious erosion of household and business confidence.

An unfavorable scenario for China and its implications for the United States

Under our housing crash scenario, GDP growth in China would fall to zero in 2024. This would be followed by a modest recovery to around 2% over the following year. This level represents a dramatic underperformance compared to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) baseline scenario, which forecasts growth of 4.6% in 2024 and 4.0% the following year. Credit growth (total social financing) also falls below the IMF's baseline scenario, although less dramatically.

To quantify the impact of this bearish scenario on the American economy, we rely on the Bayesian VAR model introduced in our previous article. This model is designed to capture the common historical dynamics of the U.S. and Chinese economies. We use the model's estimated relationships to construct counterfactual trajectories for U.S. macroeconomic aggregates while constraining Chinese output and credit growth to follow the trajectories of our crash scenario. As in our previous exercise, we measure the impacts of the scenarios against a reference scenario in which the Chinese economy evolves according to IMF projections.

The top two panels of the chart below show the behavior of GDP and credit growth, our main conditioning variables under the crash and baseline scenarios, reported as year-over-year percentage changes. other. As we have already noted, the crash scenario involves a dramatic underperformance of GDP growth relative to the baseline scenario. The remaining panels show the implications of the crash scenario for the United States and selected Chinese and global macroeconomic variables, measured as percentage deviations from the baseline, with the blue area indicating the estimated confidence intervals.

This exercise shows that a China hard landing could lead to significantly weaker U.S. growth and trade performance and lower U.S. inflation, with the largest impacts occurring over the first four years. quarters following a crash. Real GDP growth falls as much as 2 percentage points (ppt) below the baseline before starting to recover, while export volumes fall as much as 10 ppt below the baseline. The PCE price index, for its part, falls about 3 points below the baseline before the impacts of the crisis begin to fade.

Projected path for key macro variables in a hard landing scenario

Source: Authors' calculations based on data from the FRED database of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and CEIC.

The magnitude of these impacts is greater than in our previous article, based on a manufacturing-led boom in China, which is consistent with the larger deviation of GDP growth from the baseline scenario. The underlying mechanisms, however, are the same, even if they now work in the opposite direction.

The sudden drop in Chinese domestic demand growth is leading to a sharp fall in global commodity prices and Chinese exports. These impacts reflect the key role China plays in global trade and production networks. Weaker Chinese demand translates into weaker demand for Chinese partners in the global value chain, with this impact amplified by tightening financing constraints on these companies. Of course, the deterioration in global trade fuels the similar deterioration in U.S. trade volumes.

The US dollar, meanwhile, is experiencing significant appreciation, in line with its long-standing negative correlation with global commodity prices. In the context of our housing crash scenario, this strength can be interpreted as a reflection of risk-averse behavior on the part of global investors, who are seeking refuge in US financial markets and US dollar assets. The strengthening of the dollar in turn contributes to a tightening of global financial conditions. In fact, the main impact of slowing Chinese demand on global financial conditions is being felt through this indirect channel.

In short, the realization of the real estate crash scenario in China would tilt the balance of risks for American growth and inflation downward. However, as we have discussed, the Chinese authorities appear to have the adequate tools to contain the new downward pressures on the country's economy. At present, we view this scenario as less likely than the rising manufacturing boom scenario.

Of course, the two scenarios would have different political implications. A deep Chinese slowdown would contribute to lower U.S. and global inflation, likely raising investor expectations for policy easing. On the other hand, significantly faster growth in China could make it more difficult to bring inflation back to the central bank's targets, likely pushing back investor expectations for easing.

