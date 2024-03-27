Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow tortures 5,000 Ukrainians as Kiev says third of Putin's Black Sea fleet has been destroyed.





Kiev says more than 5,500 Ukrainians have been tortured by Putin's forces and more than 10,000 peaceful civilians are detained in the occupied territories.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine: There are other figures. We estimate tens of thousands, certainly more than 10,000. We are only talking about those who were forcibly relocated, not those who made decisions at their own discretion.

He said there were 164 documented torture sites and forced detention centers in the liberated areas, and a U.N. human rights report found at least 32 prisoners of war were executed in Russia this winter.

The Kremlin has strongly denied any allegations of torture or abuse.

This comes as a Ukrainian navy spokesman claimed it had sunk or disabled a third of all Russian warships in the Black Sea, with four vessels hit in attacks last weekend.

Meanwhile, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) made bizarre claims on Friday that the United States, Britain and Ukraine were all involved in the terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed 139 people.

An ISIS affiliate has already claimed responsibility for the attack, including releasing a video showing it being carried out, a claim that Western intelligence agencies have found credible.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1711555494Russia Sentences Pussy Riot Activist to 6 Year Absence of Work for Ukraine 'Fake War'

A Russian court sentenced Pussy Riot member and former Moscow municipal councilor Lyusya Shtein to six years in prison in absentia for anti-war social media posts, court media said Wednesday.

Shteyn, 27, was found guilty in March 2022 of spreading war hoaxes in relation to posts he made on X. In the post, she accused Russian soldiers held captive in Ukraine of bombing foreign cities and killing people, independent Russian news outlet Mediazona reported.

At least 19,855 people have been detained in Russia for expressing anti-war views since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors crackdowns on dissent.

Those found guilty of spreading false information about the Russian military risk up to 10 years in prison.

A Moscow court said Shteyn, who served as a Moscow city councilor until 2022, would be sentenced when he is extradited to Russia.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 16:04

17115527605,600 Ukrainians were tortured by Russia, Kiev prosecutors say.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin claimed that 5,600 Ukrainians had been tortured by Russia and more than 10,000 civilians were detained in the occupied territories.

There are other numbers. We estimate tens of thousands, certainly more than 10,000. We are not talking about those who made such a decision at their own discretion, but only about those who were forcibly resettled, Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about the number of civilian hostages taken by the enemy.

He added that the number of victims suffering from torture due to abuse could be much higher, but there was a lack of information available in the occupied territories.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 15:19

1711550845One person killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine

A Russian airstrike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, killed one person and wounded six others on Wednesday, the city's mayor said.

The five-story house was severely damaged. The Emergency Surgery Institute also suffered damage, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger app.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 14:47

1711547103Moscow terrorist attack death toll increases to 140

The death toll from the Moscow concert hall attack rose to 140 after another victim died in hospital, Russian officials said.

The person was one of five people taken to hospital in extremely serious condition and doctors did their best to save them, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

A total of 80 people injured in the attack remain in hospital, and 205 have sought outpatient medical assistance, the official added.

Moscow terror attack death toll rises to 140

(AP)

Friday night's massacre at Crocus City Hall, a large shopping and entertainment venue on Moscow's northwest outskirts, was the deadliest terrorist attack on Russian soil in nearly two decades. At least four men armed with automatic rifles opened fire on thousands of concertgoers and set the venue on fire.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it arrested 11 people, including four suspected gunmen, the day after the attack, and that the extremist group ISIS claimed responsibility.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 13:45

1711545303Russia detains members of 'extremist' religious group

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a member of Allya Ayat, a new generation religious group that originated in Kazakhstan, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, according to state news agency TASS.

The group is banned as extremist under Russian law, and authorities are on high alert after a deadly terrorist attack on a concert hall that killed at least 140 people.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 13:15

1711543716Latest photos from the front lines

Students in Kharkiv using classrooms built in the subway due to constant air raid alert

(Anadolu via Getty Images)

Two soldiers carrying a Poseidon H10 medium-range UAV near Bahmut.

(AP)

A Ukrainian soldier from the 22nd Mechanized Brigade prepares to depart with a Poseidon H10 medium-range unmanned aerial vehicle at the front line.

(AP)

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 12:48

1711542556Ukraine increases spending on homemade weapons to defeat Russia

The Ukrainian government has budgeted about $1.4 billion for 2024 to purchase and develop 20 times more weapons domestically than before Russia's full-scale invasion.

And in another major change, a significant portion of weapons are now being purchased from privately owned factories. They are sprouting up across the country and quickly taking over industries previously dominated by state-owned enterprises.

A privately owned mortar plant that opened in western Ukraine last year produces about 20,000 artillery shells a month. Anatoly Kuzmin, 64, a factory owner who made farm equipment, said he left his home in southern Ukraine after Russia's invasion in 2022 and feels his country is getting closer to victory.

But like many aspects of Ukraine's war machine, the defense sector is constrained by a lack of funding and personnel, and, according to executives and generals, there is too much government bureaucracy. A stronger private sector can root out inefficiencies and allow factories to produce weapons and ammunition more quickly.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 12:29

1711540428Russian investigators study request to investigate Western involvement in ‘terrorism’

Russian state investigators said Wednesday they would look into lawmakers' requests to investigate the United States and other Western countries organizing, financing and carrying out terrorist acts against Russia.

The head of Russia's FSB security service said Tuesday he believes Ukraine was linked to the United States and Britain in the attack on a concert hall outside Moscow that killed at least 139 people.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted on Russia's claims against the West and Ukraine for the attack on Crocus City Hall are complete nonsense.

The Islamic State was responsible for the Moscow shootings. Washington and Paris said they had obtained intelligence that Islamic militants were behind the attack.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 11:53

1711539007Ukraine sank or disabled a third of President Putin's Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine has sunk or disabled a third of Russian warships in the Black Sea, a navy spokesman said.

Dmytro Pletenchuk made the comments after Kiev destroyed the Russian amphibious assault ship Kostiantyn Olshansky while it was anchored in the port of Sevastopol. The ship was part of the Ukrainian fleet until it was captured in 2014, when President Putin annexed Crimea.

Two other amphibious ships, Yamal and Azov, were also damaged in the attack, as was the intelligence ship Ivan Khurs.

Our ultimate goal is the complete absence of so-called warships of the Russian Federation in Azov and the Black Sea region, Pletenchuk said.

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 11:30

Putin talks with President of Republic of Congo and Leader of Mali about deepening ties

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Republic of Congo President Denis Sasso Nguesso agreed to deepen political, economic and humanitarian ties in a phone call.

Russia is seeking to strengthen relations with African countries, presenting Moscow as a friendly country with no African colonial background.

This follows a call with Malis military leader Assimi Goita, where the two agreed to build closer ties on counter-terrorism, agriculture, the energy sector and mining.

Mali has become one of Russia's closest African allies in recent years, with Wagner Group mercenary units deployed there to fight anti-government rebels in the Sahel region.

President Putin spoke with the leaders of Mali and the Republic of Congo.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Holly EvansMarch 27, 2024 11:21

