The UK will retain sales of the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman after EU rules block the mid-engine duo this summer.





EU law halts European sales of mid-engine Porsche Cayman/Boxster twins in UK and ROW retains internal combustion sports cars.

Here's a rare Brexit dividend. The UK will continue to sell Porsche's entry-level sports cars even if the mid-engine 718 Boxster and Cayman are removed from European sales this summer.

The 718 Duo was shut down earlier than expected due to strict new cybersecurity regulations agreed upon by the EU and UN. Most models are out of stock in continental Europe and will no longer be sold there until July 1, 2024. However, due to legislative issues, high-performance derivatives are not affected.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Spyder RS ​​are not affected as they receive compact series type approval.

Mid-engine Porsches are sold at least in the UK and the US.

Porsche Great Britain confirmed to CAR magazine that it will continue to sell all variants of the 718 for the foreseeable future, as it does in most markets outside the EU. All 718 Boxster and Cayman models will continue to be sold in the UK as long as they are produced at the factory, a spokesperson said. We sell thousands of units every year in the UK.

Although the 718 family sells in relatively low numbers (it is the lowest selling Porsche model line worldwide), it plays an important role in positioning Porsche as a sports brand. Stuttgart's series of mid-engine models have represented the lowest rung of the sports car ranks for nearly 30 years and have become popular with critics and customers alike.

News of the 718's European demise was quietly announced in late 2023, but its sales status in the UK is now guaranteed, at least as long as global demand ensures continued production. Sales of the duo actually rose +13% in 2023, to 20,518 units, less than half of the 50,146 911s sold worldwide.

Why are the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman being withdrawn from European sales?

Europe has adopted new global regulations agreeing a common security standard for automotive cybersecurity management systems (CSMS), designed to keep cars safe and unhackable.

The digital architecture of the Porsche 718 twins is about 10 years old and Stuttgart cannot justify interior upgrades until the end of the car's lifespan. The recent annual general meeting confirmed plans to offer the 718 Boxster and Cayman models as BEVs. [battery electric vehicles] By mid-decade, the company is targeting a 2025 launch of the Porsche electric sports car.

The same law has already led to the discontinuation of burnt-out versions of the Porsche Macan in continental Europe.

