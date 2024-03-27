You've got to be kidding: Mandelson dismisses UK's chances of rejoining EU | Brexit





Peter Mandelson has dismissed the prospect that the next Labor government will bring Britain back into the EU, saying he thinks Brussels is joking that it will want to renegotiate Britain's membership.

The Labor colleague, a former EU trade commissioner and close ally of Keir Starmer, said rejoining the 27-nation bloc after the Conservatives failed to handle Brexit would require a referendum, which few British voters want.

I don't see any British people running. [a referendum] For love or money after what we went through last time. He told a British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) event at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday that he didn't really think people would rush to repeat the experience.

Launching the lobby group's report on building a global Britain after the general election, Lord Mandelson added that a Starmer government would build a closer relationship with the EU without having to rejoin.

The EU wanted a more stable and constructive relationship with the UK, but Brussels did not want to negotiate wholesale on Britain's return.

Would you like to resume negotiations? “You must be kidding,” he said. them [the EU] There are other priorities. Now there are other fish to fry. And they won't see-saw back and forth, up and down. Or a long, perhaps bitter fight, and indecisive negotiations with Britain. So that is simply answered.

His comments come after the BCC urged politicians to emerge from the long shadow of Brexit and prioritize trade, including a closer relationship with the UK's single largest trading partner.

Technology entrepreneur and BCC chair Martha Lane Fox said politicians were often reluctant to acknowledge the problems or propose solutions because of the way Brexit was viewed from both sides.

This has to stop. Our politicians need to be bolder in their decision-making. They need to set out a strategy for how we manage EU regulations, and make reasonable bifurcations to ensure UK businesses benefit, she said.

Mandelson said Brexit had triggered a rollercoaster of instability. In other words, it was a merry-go-round of ministerial changes that left the British economy traveling with one arm at its back.

Speaking to business leaders at the company's headquarters for Heathrow operations overlooking the airport's northern runway, Tony Blair's former business secretary said Labor would not follow the Conservatives' post-Brexit strategy of pursuing free trade deals around the world. .

But he said the UK risked being stranded between a possible Donald Trump administration in the US and weakening relations with Brussels after Brexit.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

He said we risked becoming stranded or becoming collateral damage that could escalate tensions.

Trump, who launched a series of increasingly bitter trade wars with America's traditional allies and enemies during his White House tenure, has said he would impose a 10% tariff on all goods imported into the United States if elected in November. .

Mandelson said the move would allow the UK to join other countries, including the European Union and other G7 countries, in maximizing the influence we exert, while also strengthening the World Trade Organization (WTO). It was suggested that action was needed.

What a disaster. [a trade war] That will be the case both in the U.S. and Europe, he said, as well as the rest of the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/27/peter-mandelson-dismisses-prospect-of-uk-rejoining-eu-labour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos