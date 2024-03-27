Announcement of major research and innovation infrastructure investment – ​​UKRI





New funding that will lay the UK's research and innovation foundation for the future was announced today by Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Skills.

The multi-million pound investment from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Infrastructure Fund will address a range of needs.

These include:

Digitize the UK's natural science collections Support international collaborations for the world's most powerful high-energy electron microscope Enhance the UK's capabilities in mass spectrometry

Minister for Science and Technology Michelle Donelan said:

With science and technology advancing faster than ever before, it's vital that Britain's innovators have the right tools to ensure they can continue their groundbreaking work in revolutionizing medicine and protecting the world we live in for generations to come.

From digitizing millions of specimens to prevent future pandemics, to building the most powerful microscope of its type right here in the UK to improve drug design, to better sharing information between laboratories, our 473 million Investment infrastructure sets the conditions that allow for our brightest minds. It’s about creating and building a healthier, more prosperous Britain.

Enhancing Discovery Exploration

Professor Mark Thomson, Chair of UKRI’s Science and Technology Facilities Council and Infrastructure Champion, said:

Through these investments, UKRI continues to provide the research and innovation community with the tools they need to explore and develop the science and technology they will need for decades to come.

From improving our understanding of the structure of materials themselves to digitizing the country's natural specimen collections, these projects will strengthen the UK community's exploration of discoveries and innovative applications.

The long-term nature of this investment will also help maintain the UK’s leading position on the global stage of research and innovation for the future.

On a personal level, I am particularly pleased that today's announcement will strengthen collaboration between the UK and US Departments of Energy in the development and delivery of major new scientific facilities.

Digitalization of natural sciences

DiSSCo UK (Distributed System for Scientific Collections) is a 10-year program to digitize natural science collections across the UK, holding more than 138 million items spanning an incredible 4.6 billion years of history.

DiSSCo UK will leverage cutting-edge digitization innovations and technologies to power groundbreaking scientific research.

Once digitized, data will have a huge social and economic impact by making information freely available to solve global challenges.

Scientists around the world will use these collections to research solutions to global problems, from tackling biodiversity loss to protecting against future pandemics.

It is also expected to generate economic benefits of around $2 billion for the UK in sectors including food and health.

The program, delivered by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) in partnership with the Natural History Museum, will involve up to 90 institutions across the UK. It will receive $155.6 million from the UKRI Infrastructure Fund.

The world's fastest facility

Relativistic Ultrafast Electron Diffraction and Imaging (RUEDI) will be the world's most powerful high-energy electron microscope for ultrafast imaging and the world's fastest electron diffraction facility.

This will give the UK a significant competitive advantage in observing, quantifying and understanding this irreversible, ultra-fast process.

RUEDI will promote scientific discoveries and advancements in the fields of sustainable energy, advanced materials and quantum technologies, and structural biology.

These extraordinary capabilities allow scientists to study dynamic changes such as:

Fundamental atomic diffusion mechanisms driving sustainable energy generation, storage and conversion technologies Biological capabilities within living cells for better drug design Structural integrity of materials during explosions, earthquakes and advanced manufacturing processes Interactions between electric and magnetic fields driving quantum computing and technologies Action

All of these basic biological and chemical processes and the reactions that result from them can be studied in ways that were not possible before.

Unprecedented new insights

RUEDI allows researchers to directly observe and measure the underlying dynamic structural and chemical processes of materials as they occur in real time, rather than statically before or after structure. This will provide unprecedented new insights and understanding to deliver breakthrough innovations.

This can be likened to the difference between seeing the final score in a soccer game and being able to observe all the action as it happens.

It will be based at the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Daresbury campus in Cheshire and will receive $124.4 million from the UKRI Infrastructure Fund.

STFC, part of UKRI, is a joint venture between the University of Liverpool and the Rosalind Franklin Institute.

UK-US cooperation

Another project will receive $58.8 million from UKRI in partnership with the US Department of Energy (DOE) to develop new detector and accelerator infrastructure to address fundamental questions about the nature of matter.

This technology is built as follows:

Two STFC national laboratories, the Daresbury Laboratory in Cheshire and the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in Oxfordshire, the University of Birmingham, Brunel University, the University of Glasgow, the University of Lancaster, the University of Liverpool, the University of Oxford and the University of York, Cheshire. Cockcroft Institute for Materials Accelerator Science and Technology

It is scheduled to be installed at the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC), a new major particle accelerator facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York, USA.

advanced features

Another project, Critical Mass UK (C-MASS), will be a national hub and spoke infrastructure to integrate and develop UK capabilities in mass spectrometry, a technology that identifies the properties of molecules.

Mass spectrometry is used across a wide range of scientific research, and C-MASS enables large-scale screening and accelerated data access and sharing.

It will integrate state-of-the-art equipment from different laboratories linked by a coordinating central hub that will manage a central metadata catalog. Together this will provide unrivaled access to data and will be a vital health resource for the UK.

C-MASS will receive $49.35 million from the UKRI Infrastructure Fund.

future ocean research

The investment announced today follows a $4 million investment from the Infrastructure Fund on March 18 for a scoping study on future marine research infrastructure.

digital research infrastructure

In addition to these new capabilities, an additional 85 million will be committed to the Digital Research Infrastructure (DRI) program between the current spending review period of April 2022 to April 2025.

DRI funding will support important improvements to digital services such as computing and data services, as well as funding software and technology training to empower researchers and innovators across the UK.

This phase of DRI supports:

Activities related to the Authentication, Authorization and Accounting Infrastructure (AAAI) Cybersecurity support for pilot mechanisms to fund software maintenance Net Zero DRI development, including helping to develop and lead the Net Zero Digital Research Infrastructure (NZ DRI) Coordinator. Activities to support the NZ DRI Network Data Service

UKRI will build on current investments in data infrastructure.

This includes taking supported initiatives to pilot scale in the first phase of the program and further developing foundational tools and technologies related to data discovery and access.

Projects include programs to build and strengthen infrastructure for the digital arts and humanities and programs to provide technologies and best practices for data sharing in the physical sciences.

National Computing Research Service

UKRI will establish several national computer research services, which will cover both computing and data storage hardware, service delivery and research software engineer fees.

To this end, we will fund EPSRC Tier-2 computing services to extend their useful life and make high-performance computing research services accessible to a wider range of users.

UKRI will also build collaboration and knowledge exchange across the research and stakeholder communities that use and deliver national computer services. This will be done with the aim of creating an interoperable and secure computing ecosystem across UKRI by 2030.

Software for large-scale computing

This funding will ensure the UK is ready to deploy next-generation technologies at DRI to support diverse computing environments.

Activities include funding to adapt software code to move to modern computing architectures, a knowledge exchange and communication hub, and a hub for research technology experts and research software engineers.

DRI expert

These funds are an investment in the skills and careers of DRI professionals. This will ensure that the UK has the skills base it needs to deliver effective, world-leading research and innovation in the future in the context of ever-increasing amounts of data.

This includes funding for the interdisciplinary NetworkPlus to address issues related to digital research technology expertise in UK Research and Innovation.

The eight million announced last week, combined with a further eight million from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), will support 11 community-led projects providing training and development for research technology professionals.

Adam Staines, Infrastructure Portfolio Director at UKRI, said:

In addition to our significant long-term infrastructure investments, we are pleased to announce our initial digital research infrastructure investments.

Research increasingly relies on data collection, management, and analysis. This program is key to investing in digital infrastructure and supporting those who use it across all fields of research.

Top image: Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelen visits the Natural History Museum. Credit: DSIT

